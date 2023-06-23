Home » Guardia di Finanza, 31 commendations delivered to Bari – Puglia
Guardia di Finanza, 31 commendations delivered to Bari – Puglia

Guardia di Finanza, 31 commendations delivered to Bari – Puglia

Servicemen were awarded during anniversary celebration

(ANSA) – BARI, JUNE 22 – There were 31 financial officers in the Puglia departments who distinguished themselves in particularly significant operations and who today received moral rewards during the celebrations of the 249th anniversary of the foundation of the body, which take place in the port of Bari. The event was attended, among others, by the interregional commander of the financial police corps, Michele Carbone, the prefect of Bari Antonella Bellomo, the president of the Court of Appeal of Bari Francesco Cassano and the attorney general at the Court of Appeal of Bari Angela Tomasicchio. The commendations went to Colonel Luca Gennaro Cioffi, to the lieutenant of special charges Nicola Novielli and to the assistant marshal Marco Grassi, for “complex investigations to contrast the financing of terrorism”. Giuseppe Giulio Leo, Tommaso Luigi Romano, Lorenzo De Mitri, Valerio Bovenga, Eligio Sutera, Crescenzo Rocchino were also awarded. Other commendations were conferred on Giovanni Ruggeri, Stefano Manfreda, Luigi Chiarillo, Ruggiero Soragnese, Nicola Iorio, Augusto Petruzzi and Alessandro De Donno. Among the awarded financiers there are also Tommaso Colasanto, Giovanni Elifani, Piermaria Peticchia, Salvatore Marcone, Dario Zifarelli, Domenico D’Avanzo. And finally Armando De Salve, Marcantonio Giuffrida, Saverio Montinarom, Maurizio Carrieri and Paolo Cassano. (HANDLE).

