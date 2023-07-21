Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office Conducts Second Raid on Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Ongoing Investigation

Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office Conducts Second Raid on Supreme Electoral Tribunal

The Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) of Guatemala conducted a second raid on the headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Thursday, resulting in an arrest warrant against a person in charge of the Citizens’ Registry. This move comes as part of an ongoing criminal process against one of the parties involved in the presidential elections’ second round.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal, in compliance with a constitutional order, refused to cancel the legal status of the Seed movement. This left-wing movement supports candidate Bernardo Arévalo, who will be competing against right-wing candidate Sandra Torres for the presidency on August 20. The raid carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office aimed to obtain evidence and personnel records from the electoral governing body. This marks the second investigation conducted in a week. Initially, a judge had ordered the suspension of Semilla, the political party associated with false signatures.

David de Léon, spokesperson for the electoral court, confirmed the raid and stated that it took place at the institution’s Human Resources headquarters. An arrest warrant was issued for lawyer Eleonora Castillo, deputy registrar of the Citizens’ Registry.

Judge Fredy Orellana ordered the arrest of the official responsible for the Citizens’ Registry after Registrar Ramiro Muñoz, who has immunity due to his position, requested vacation days and left the country.

Both Muñoz and Castillo received judicial requests to suspend Semilla’s legal status. However, the Constitutional Court granted an injunction to the movement, temporarily obstructing the intervention while the electoral process in the country concludes. Despite this ruling, Judge Orellana insisted on canceling the political party.

The decisions made by the judge and the Prosecutor’s Office have faced widespread national and international backlash, with questions arising about the underlying reasons behind the investigation into the Semilla party.

The first raid occurred last Thursday when men wearing balaclavas and carrying weapons, believed to be members of the Prosecutor’s Office, interrupted the electoral headquarters in search of original documentation proving the party’s registration. The documentation was seized during the operation.

A day before the raid, the United States government imposed sanctions on Judge Orellana, accusing him of undermining democratic processes in Guatemala by approving baseless and politically motivated criminal charges against journalists exercising their freedom of expression. As a result, his visa to enter the United States was revoked.

The sanctions placed by the United States also target prosecutors Cinthia Monterroso, Rafael Curruchiche, and Attorney General Consuelo Porras, for allegedly obstructing the fight against corruption and undermining the country’s democracy.

The developments surrounding these raids and investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office have attracted significant attention at both national and international levels. The situation continues to unfold, with concerns mounting over the potential impact on the upcoming presidential runoff.

(With information from AP)

