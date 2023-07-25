Guatemalans Demand Free and Transparent Elections Amidst Electoral Crisis: US Urges Non-Interference

Hundreds of Guatemalans took to the streets to demand free and transparent elections in the country. Amidst the electoral crisis and uncertainty in Guatemala, the United States has emphasized the importance of allowing the balloting on August 20 to take place “without interference or harassment” of the candidates and political parties. Brian Nichols, the head of US diplomacy for Latin America, conveyed this message during a conversation with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro Flores. The US official emphasized that Guatemalans have the right to choose their rulers.

Guatemala is currently facing a serious crisis after the prosecution requested the cancellation of the Semilla party, one of the candidates for the second round, social democrat Bernardo Arévalo. Arévalo is set to compete against Sandra Torres, also a social democrat, in the upcoming run-off. The international community is concerned that these measures are intended to remove Arévalo from the electoral process.

If a social democrat is elected as the country’s next president, it would mark the end of 12 years of right-wing governments in Guatemala. However, the Prosecutor’s Office has been attempting to disqualify the Semilla candidate based on an alleged corruption case, which has been widely criticized as being politically motivated.

The electoral situation has sparked demonstrations in Guatemala, with protesters demanding the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras and other officials for interfering in the electoral process. Demonstrators have marched through the streets, calling for the respect of the voters’ decision expressed during the June 25 elections.

Peasant, social, and indigenous organizations led a march from the Supreme Court of Justice to the headquarters of the Public Ministry, demanding the resignation of Prosecutor Porras and other members of the Prosecutor’s Office. The actions of the Prosecutor’s Office have triggered strong reactions, with a senior US government official likening them to “gestures typical of dictatorships” like Nicaragua’s.

The Organization of American States (OAS) has condemned what it describes as “political persecution” against the Semilla party, and the US government has warned that the events unfolding in Guatemala resemble those of “dictatorships.” The Semilla group emerged from the anti-corruption demonstrations that took place in Guatemala in 2015, ultimately leading to the fall of the government of Otto Pérez Molina, who is currently serving a prison sentence.

The situation in Guatemala remains tense as the country prepares for the second-round election on August 20. The international community continues to closely monitor the electoral process, stressing the importance of upholding democratic principles and ensuring a fair and transparent election.

