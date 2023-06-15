Guilty of sex with a student, a teacher is expelled

The person concerned is a history and geography teacher in a private school in Aného. He admitted to being the author of a pregnancy of a student with whom he had sexual relations. The said teacher is now excluded from all schools in the maritime region.

In a note made public and signed on June 02, 2023, the Regional Director of Education (DRE), Adjoa Nono Gbegbe instructs the heads of establishments of all levels of education in the region ” to take all measures so that the respondent is not recruited as a teacher in any school ».

In addition, it is requested that a copy of the memorandum be given to the parents’ committees of the establishments for wide distribution.

Heads of establishments are called upon to ensure compliance with this memorandum.

Indeed, in Togo, the legislation is severe in terms of protecting learners against sexual violence. What is justified in December 2022 of the vote of the law on the protection of learners against sexual violence.

Atha Assan