Gunzenhausen | A cycle path for the anniversary

For the 1200th anniversary of the city of Gunzenhausen, the city is giving all bicycle and cycling fans a gift: namely an anniversary cycle path. It is 60 kilometers long and not only opens up all parts of Gunzenhausen, but also all hamlets and villages. There are a total of 29 stations. If you want to know the exact route, you have to be patient. Mayor Karl-Heinz Fitz will officially open the anniversary cycle path on Sunday and announce the route.

