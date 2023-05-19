Home » Gunzenhausen | A cycle path for the anniversary
News

Gunzenhausen | A cycle path for the anniversary

by admin
Gunzenhausen | A cycle path for the anniversary

For the 1200th anniversary of the city of Gunzenhausen, the city is giving all bicycle and cycling fans a gift: namely an anniversary cycle path. It is 60 kilometers long and not only opens up all parts of Gunzenhausen, but also all hamlets and villages. There are a total of 29 stations. If you want to know the exact route, you have to be patient. Mayor Karl-Heinz Fitz will officially open the anniversary cycle path on Sunday and announce the route.

See also  Pietra Ligure, fire in the Santa Corona hospital: 50 patients transferred, some seriously intoxicated, operations postponed

You may also like

Trieste Councilor attacks then makes a mistake and...

May 19 celebrations continued in Bursa – Bursa...

In González, south of Cesar, a relative of...

When literature meets art. One hundred years of...

Yavaş: We have not forgotten those who set...

They await charges against the fan who attacked...

Mainland China Announces Immediate Resumption of Taiwan Group...

Mediterranean University – Articles

D1 Lonato/J27: Kakadl FC winner of Unisport in...

political shorts

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy