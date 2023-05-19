West Ham pros in scuffle after reaching the final

After reaching the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League, players from English Premier League club West Ham United got into a scuffle with supporters of defeated opponents AZ Alkmaar. British media reported after the 1-0 (0-0) in Alkmaar on Thursday evening that supporters of the Dutch hosts tried to get into an area for families and friends of West Ham professionals – and thus provoked trouble.

Mobile phone videos circulating on the Internet show hooded rioters knocking over a barrier. Also seen is West Ham player Lucas Paqueta punching at a person wearing a blue vest with an English flag and the words ‘Police’ on it. “I can’t explain what happened and why it happened,” said West Ham manager David Moyes. “All I can say is that our players were involved because it was the family block and most of their family and friends were there. That was probably the reason for the reaction.”

“These are not fans”

The players and the Dutch coach condemned the action of their own supporters. “It’s annoying. Something like that has no place in our stadium, if possible in no stadium, ”said Alkmaar coach Pascal Jansen. He was ashamed of his own fans. “You have to be able to control your emotions, even on the night of a defeat,” said the 50-year-old. Defender Pantelis Hatzidiakos described the incidents as sad. “I don’t call people like that fans. If someone has such intentions, they should stay at home,” emphasized the 26-year-old.

Dutch police announced on Friday that no one had been arrested as of now. However, this could still follow after the evaluation of image and film material. “Our aim was to disperse the crowd and restore order as quickly as possible, which we succeeded in doing,” the BBC quoted a police statement as saying. There were also fan incidents outside the stadium and in the station area.

West Ham won the second leg thanks to an injury-time goal from Pablo Fornals, having previously won 2-1 in the first game. Opponents in the final on June 7 in Prague are Fiorentina after a 3-1 win after extra time at FC Basel.

