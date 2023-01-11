Original title: Provincial Disease Control and Prevention issued the Spring Festival Travel Protection Guidelines for Healthy Travel

Recently, Hainan Provincial Disease Control and Prevention released the guidelines for healthy travel protection during the Spring Festival travel season, reminding the public to take the initiative to avoid traveling with symptoms.

How to strengthen the whole process of protection when traveling personally? Provincial disease control reminder: Strengthen personal health protection, wash hands frequently, avoid gatherings, wear masks scientifically to maintain personal hygiene, and reduce gathering activities during the epidemic. When entering and leaving the station, buying tickets, security checks, waiting for boarding, etc., try to keep a distance between people and reduce gatherings. Wear a mask during the whole trip, pay attention to cough etiquette, do a good job of hand hygiene, and sit separately if conditions permit. Actively avoid traveling with symptoms, and conduct antigen or nucleic acid testing in time when symptoms such as fever occur. Avoid taking public transportation after infection or before fever and other symptoms disappear.

How should self-driving people strengthen their journey protection? Provincial disease control reminds to strengthen health monitoring before travel, pay close attention to the health status of oneself and family members, and conduct antigen or nucleic acid testing in time when symptoms such as fever appear. During the epidemic or when the epidemic is severe, it is not recommended for people with weak immunity such as the elderly, pregnant women and children to travel long distances. Make a reasonable travel plan, obtain the epidemic situation of the destination in a timely manner, and travel rationally by shifting peaks and avoiding peaks.

The provincial disease control reminds that in the early stage of returning to the hometown, it is necessary to pay attention to health monitoring, standardize the wearing of masks, reduce contact with the elderly at home, especially those with underlying diseases, and understand the contact information of the rural medical and health institutions in the place of residence. After returning to the hometown, if fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat and other symptoms related to the new coronavirus infection occur, contact the township health center or village clinic, and the rural medical staff will provide necessary health consultation, health monitoring, antigen detection, medication guidance and other services .

Pay attention when visiting relatives and friends, wear masks regularly, wash hands frequently, gather as little as possible, eat less, and pay attention to coughing etiquette. Regular work and rest, healthy diet, drinking plenty of water, maintaining a good attitude, assisting the elderly at home to sign a family doctor, and helping with health consultation through WeChat, text messages, phone calls and other forms.

