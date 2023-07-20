Home » Hamburg: Air left out of the tires of 28 cars | > – News
News

Hamburg: Air left out of the tires of 28 cars | > – News

by admin
Hamburg: Air left out of the tires of 28 cars | > – News

As of: 07/20/2023 6:35 p.m

Unknown persons deflated the tires of at least 28 vehicles in the Harvestehude and Rotherbaum districts of Hamburg on Thursday night.

The cars were parked on Hansastrasse, Parkallee and Alsterchaussee. According to the police, these are SUVs. The police found a letter of confession under the windshield wipers. The headline read: “Caution – your fuel guzzler is deadly!”

The letter of claim addresses climate protection and the automotive industry

The letter of confession was still about climate protection and the auto industry, as a police spokesman said on Thursday. State security has started the investigation. The police are now looking for witnesses.

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 07/20/2023 | 12:00 o’clock

See also  crystals up to six times the size of a human being grow in a cave » Science News

You may also like

“I miss my family” Zhong goose’s dad buys...

North Korea Issues Warning as US Nuclear Submarine...

Draft statutory education law: grade 12 would be...

Shanghai Unveils Action Plan for High-quality Development of...

Dead and injured after landslide in India –...

The Casablanca Stock Exchange traded in green

Roger Velasquez. The Chocó in the Independence of...

New York: Police want to compensate protesters in...

Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Strengthening of Cultivated Land...

Iraq expels the Swedish ambassador from its territory...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy