Hamburg: Air left out of the tires of 28 cars | > – News

Unknown persons deflated the tires of at least 28 vehicles in the Harvestehude and Rotherbaum districts of Hamburg on Thursday night.

The cars were parked on Hansastrasse, Parkallee and Alsterchaussee. According to the police, these are SUVs. The police found a letter of confession under the windshield wipers. The headline read: “Caution – your fuel guzzler is deadly!”

The letter of claim addresses climate protection and the automotive industry

The letter of confession was still about climate protection and the auto industry, as a police spokesman said on Thursday. State security has started the investigation. The police are now looking for witnesses.

