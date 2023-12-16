Hammad Azhar appointed acting president of PTI Punjab

Saturday December 16, 2023, 9:27 PM National

Islamabad (Ummt News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Hamad Azhar has been appointed as the president of PTI Punjab.

On behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Hammad Azhar has been appointed as the President of PTI Punjab, Secretary General of Tehreek-e-Insaf Umar Ayub Khan has issued a notification.

According to the notification issued by the Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Hamad Azhar has been appointed as the Acting President of PTI Punjab. Will hold additional post.

