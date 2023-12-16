Home » Hammad Azhar appointed acting president of PTI Punjab
News

Hammad Azhar appointed acting president of PTI Punjab

by admin
Hammad Azhar appointed acting president of PTI Punjab

Saturday December 16, 2023, 9:27 PM National

Islamabad (Ummt News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Hamad Azhar has been appointed as the president of PTI Punjab.
On behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Hammad Azhar has been appointed as the President of PTI Punjab, Secretary General of Tehreek-e-Insaf Umar Ayub Khan has issued a notification.
According to the notification issued by the Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Hamad Azhar has been appointed as the Acting President of PTI Punjab. Will hold additional post.

See also  Iran's Defense Minister Warns US of Severe Consequences if Israeli Military Offensive Continues

You may also like

In response to the cold wave and cooling,...

the analysis of Morgan Stanley IM From FinanciaLounge

Trial against JOH will not be postponed again

Junior fan died after being run over while...

Sudden!Tang Xiaoou, founder of SenseTime Technology, passed away...

Breitling inaugurates its second Italian boutique in Turin

Timely action of the Forest Department, illegal timber...

Mark Zuckerberg is building a multi-million dollar compound...

Scottish woman makes deal of a lifetime: Harry...

Limburg.net calls for postponing a visit to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy