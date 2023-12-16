Hammad Azhar appointed acting president of PTI Punjab

14
Islamabad (Ummt News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Hamad Azhar has been appointed as the president of PTI Punjab.
Saturday December 16, 2023, 9:27 PM National
Islamabad (Ummt News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Hamad Azhar has been appointed as the president of PTI Punjab.
On behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Hammad Azhar has been appointed as the President of PTI Punjab, Secretary General of Tehreek-e-Insaf Umar Ayub Khan has issued a notification.
According to the notification issued by the Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Hamad Azhar has been appointed as the Acting President of PTI Punjab. Will hold additional post.
See also Iran's Defense Minister Warns US of Severe Consequences if Israeli Military Offensive Continues