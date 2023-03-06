Yejong Han-Conservatory 76th Knoir Symphony Orchestra *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Park Joo-yeon = Korea National University of Arts (President Kim Dae-jin/hereafter ‘Han Ye-jong’) Conservatory Knua Symphony Orchestra was invited as an official performance group for the opening performance of the European classical music festival ‘2023 27th Polish Beethoven Easter Festival’ and started the festival tour. unfold

This tour was triggered by the performance of the 26th Polish Beethoven Easter Festival, which the Knoir Symphony Orchestra participated online in April last year. At the time, the live performance was released and received great acclaim from the Beethoven Association and Poland, and the Polish Beethoven Association, which paid attention to the level of classical music in Korea, invited Korea as a ‘guest guest’.

During the festival, the Knua Symphony Orchestra will participate in a total of three performances from the 26th to the 29th, including the opening performance, and will visit three cities in Poland. It is jointly organized by the Korean Cultural Center in Poland and the Polish Beethoven Association.

Han Ye-jong – Conductor Emeritus Professor Chung Yong-yong *Resale and DB prohibited

Meanwhile, the Knuah Symphony Orchestra presents the same repertoire at the 76th Knuah Symphony Orchestra regular concert prior to the performance invited to the festival, captivating the eyes and ears of domestic classical music audiences. The regular concert will be held at Lotte Concert Hall at 7:30 pm on the 15th.

This concert will be conducted by Professor Emeritus Jeong Jeong-yong, who is Korea’s representative conductor and winner of the Austrian Minister of Culture Prize, and Han Ye-jong alumni pianist Moon Ji-young, who is performing worldwide as a young musician who has received the most attention after winning the Geneva International Competition in Switzerland and the Busoni International Competition in Italy. I will go on stage as this collaborator.

For this domestic performance, only online reservations are available on the Korea National University of Arts website (www.karts.ac.kr). All seats are free.

What is ‘Knoir Symphony Orchestra’?

The ‘Knua Symphony Orchestra’, composed of students from the instrumental music department of the conservatory, was established in 1993 with the opening of the conservatory. Every year, regular concerts are held in large-scale concert halls such as the Seoul Arts Center, Lotte Concert Hall, and Lee Kang-suk Hall. It has been invited to overseas performances several times and is opening a new horizon for Korean university orchestras with excellent performances.

