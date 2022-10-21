The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal. In the past few days, party members and cadres of various departments and units in the province have carefully studied the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping. Everyone expressed that they should earnestly study and understand the spiritual essence and rich connotation of the report, hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and hand over them in the process of striving for Chinese-style modernization and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way. Shaanxi qualified answer sheet.

Wang Anlei, a cadre of the Provincial People’s and Religious Affairs Commission, said that the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping comprehensively summarized the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era in the past ten years, and profoundly explained the mission and tasks of the Communist Party of China in the new era and new journey. Promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way points out the way forward. In the future, I will deeply study and understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and effectively transform the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party into a powerful driving force and practical action to do a good job in ethnic and religious work in the new era. Unite and strive for the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

In the past few days, all party members and cadres of the Traffic Police Corps of the Provincial Public Security Department have systematically and in-depth studied the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China through forums, exchanges and concentrated learning. Everyone agreed that the report is a comprehensive, rich, exciting and inspiring report, which points out the way forward for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way. Everyone said that they will not forget their original intentions, keep their mission in mind, always adhere to the people first and life first, comprehensively promote strict, standardized, impartial and civilized law enforcement, focus on improving the level of law enforcement and law enforcement capabilities, adhere to excellent services, improve people’s livelihood, and focus on solving the people’s urgent difficulties. Worrying about the problem, with a work attitude of daring to think, dare to take responsibility, and be good at doing good and innovative, continue to promote the implementation of various police traffic management policies, go all out to prevent accidents and eliminate hidden dangers, and create a safe and smooth flow for high-quality economic and social development. , Orderly road traffic environment.

On October 16, all party members and cadres of the Provincial Department of Veterans Affairs carefully studied the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Everyone agreed that the report has profound thoughts and rich connotations, comprehensively summarizes the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era in the past ten years, scientifically plans the goals and tasks for the development of the party and the country at present and in the future, and points out the progress for future development. direction. Everyone said that they should study the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in depth, turn the learning results into a powerful driving force for the work of retired soldiers, further improve their political position, strengthen and optimize services, strengthen the honor incentives and rights protection of military members, and do a good job in retirement. Military service guarantee work, take practical actions to promote the work of retired military personnel in our province to continuously achieve new achievements, consolidate the development of military-government, military-civilian unity, and continuously enhance the sense of achievement, happiness and honor of the vast number of retired military personnel. The atmosphere is more intense.

On October 16th, the Provincial Grain and Material Reserve Bureau organized members of the leadership team, and the principals of various offices and units of the bureau to watch the live broadcast of the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and earnestly studied the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Everyone agreed that the report delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping was profound in thought, rich in connotation and overall situation, and pointed out the way forward for doing a good job in various tasks. Everyone said that they should study and deeply understand the new goals and new tasks put forward in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and effectively unify their thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and work hard and move forward bravely. Resolutely implement the national food security strategy, focus on the core functions of reserve security, conscientiously implement the joint responsibility of the party and the government for food security, do a good job in grain procurement and storage, and keep the grain security ballast. Vigorously promote the building of the “Shaanxi Good Grain and Oil” brand, promote the economic development of the grain industry, and effectively increase the income of farmers. Consolidate the foundation of emergency material reserves, comprehensively improve emergency support capabilities, and provide a strong guarantee for the high-quality development of Shaanxi.

Bao Donghong, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Shaanxi Provincial Taxation Bureau of the State Administration of Taxation, said that the provincial tax system will combine the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with the study and implementation of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s three visits to Shaanxi. “The big man of the country”, do well the “important tax matters”, take a clear-cut stand on politics, do a good job in party affairs, lead the party, do a good job in taxation to promote development, lead a team to solidify the foundation, and effectively give full play to the basic, guarantee and support role of taxation, so as to provide a comprehensive To build a modern socialist country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, it will contribute to Shaanxi’s taxation force.

On October 17, all the cadres and workers of Shaanxi Xinhua Publishing and Media Group conducted a study and discussion on the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Everyone expressed that they should study and understand the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in depth, and effectively integrate their thoughts and actions into the spirit of the report. The workers of the publishing group will always insist on putting social benefits first, strengthen content construction and quality construction, and dedicate more and better spiritual products; strictly implement the ideological work responsibility system, and resolutely fulfill the responsibility of keeping the soil, being responsible for the soil, and being responsible for the soil. , continue to build an ideological security line of defense; conscientiously do a good job in the distribution of political theory reading materials, timely meet the learning needs of party members, cadres and the masses, so that the party’s innovative theories can be better spread to the party’s organizations at all levels and the masses; further promote “going out” Work, innovate the way of communication, and contribute more to telling the story of China and spreading the voice of China.

The report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China aroused widespread heated discussion among the party members and cadres of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beilin District, Xi’an City. Everyone expressed that they were deeply inspired and excited, and that they should conscientiously unify their thoughts and actions into the spirit of the report. At the same time, adhere to the people first and life first, adhere to the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, continue to strengthen the monitoring of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and do a good job in the circulation and traceability of various risk personnel, the environmental nucleic acid sampling, testing and disinfecting of epidemic points, and high-risk personnel. Epidemic prevention and control work such as transshipment, risk points and risk personnel investigation and disposal, and spare no effort to protect the health and safety of the people.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposes to promote green development and promote the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.” said Xu Yawei, Party Secretary and Executive Director of China Railway 21st Bureau Group Deshenghe Real Estate Co., Ltd., “In recent years, we have been committed to building There are natural fresh air, rainwater recycling, reclaimed water utilization, solar water heating system, and high-tech energy-saving high-quality communities with functions such as constant temperature, constant humidity, constant oxygen, etc. In the future, we will pay more attention to energy conservation, low carbon, and greenness as the core to promote Form a green and low-carbon lifestyle, and make green the most moving background color for urban development.”(Reporter: Li Yujia Qin Ji Liu Qianyu Zhou Hengyu Ai Yonghua Su Yi Zhang Qiyue Yang Jing)