Hangzhou’s high autumn weather next week will be the weather that both you and Osmanthus like!cold air coming soon

The summer heat is fading away, and the coolness can be expected, which is the current Hangzhou.

Affected by typhoon “Nanmadu”, Hangzhou is cloudy to overcast before noon today, with light showers in some urban areas, cloudy from afternoon to night, sometimes overcast, 22-30 ℃, northerly wind 3-4.

With the arrival of cold air next week, the temperature in Hangzhou will drop somewhat. The average temperature is basically lower than 26°C. When it reaches the body temperature that Osmanthus likes most, you can look forward to the days when the city is full of fragrance.

Typhoon “Nanmadu” brings scattered light showers

The night before yesterday, this year’s No. 12 typhoon “Plum Blossom” has transformed into an extratropical cyclone. The Central Meteorological Observatory stopped the numbering of it, and the wind and rain influence of “Plum Blossom” also tends to end. So far, “Plum Blossom” has refreshed many records in the typhoon world and has been written down in history.

Let’s take another look at this year’s No. 14 typhoon “Nanmadu”. At 17:00 yesterday, the center of “Nanmadu” was about 660 kilometers south-east of Kyushu Island, Japan. Although “Nanmadu” was formed after the No. 13 typhoon “Miao Bai”, as a newcomer to typhoon, its development is still very fast, and it has been upgraded from “strong typhoon level” to “super typhoon level” in a short period of time. Judging from the satellite cloud image at 15:00 yesterday, the typhoon “Nanmadu” has a clear eye and a huge body, and it remains at the level of a super typhoon. Although it does not land in our country, it will move into the eastern sea of ​​the East China Sea today, and its intensity will increase slightly. Turning to the northeast on the 19th, the intensity gradually weakened, and it will land in Japan with a high probability.

“Nanmadu” itself will not have an impact on our country, but its peripheral circulation will bring strong winds to the eastern seas of the East China Sea. In the next three days, under the combined influence of typhoon “Nanmadu” and the cold air, there will be strong winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 9-10 in the Bohai Sea, Yellow Sea and most of the East China Sea. 9-11, gust 12-13.

Judging from the current forecast, the impact of “Nanmadu” on our province is mainly manifested in coastal strong winds. The wind increased yesterday evening, and the coastal sea gusts reached 8-9 today and tomorrow. In particular, it should be reminded that all kinds of ships that have just gone out to sea for large-scale fishing need to always pay attention to weather trends and pay attention to navigation safety. At the same time, the peripheral cloud system of “Nanmadu” combined with the cold air from the south will bring some weak precipitation to the central and northern Zhejiang today.

Although “Nanmadu” is strong enough, fortunately, due to its distance from Hangzhou, the only impact on Hangzhou is the scattered light showers in the eastern and northern areas from the second half of yesterday to today’s noon.

Will there be typhoons in the future? According to the mid-term forecast of the Central Meteorological Observatory, in the next 10 days, there may be another typhoon in the northwestern Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea, but whether it will affect our country, we need to wait until it is generated, and you can keep an eye on it.