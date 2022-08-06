06 August 2022 12:00

It has been over two years since I became Atlantic’s correspondent on happiness. The address book How to build a life, how to build a life, was launched on April 9, 2020 as an experiment: was it possible to transform the unhappiness and loneliness of the first days of the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to think more about one’s well-being?

The experiment is still going great: this is the hundredth column article that we publish. On How to build a life there has been talk of procrastinating and owning animals, of Ben Franklin and Aristotle, of summer holidays and winter blues, of elections and exercises – all through the lens of happiness. Each article has a different lesson, and that’s how things should go: We focus on millions of different things over the course of a day, a week, a year, and a lifetime.

Neuroscientists, social psychologists, behavioral economists and philosophers can practice on any subject to demonstrate how our daily exercises can help us in the pursuit of happiness. However, this does not mean that happiness depends only on how well we manage to grasp the small details of our life. Each of us should also keep in mind some great truths stemming from the science of happiness, which can transcend time and circumstances and guide us in the events of our life, from the most mundane to the most important.

The three maxims of happiness

• Maxim number one: Mother Nature doesn’t care if you are happy. Perhaps the biggest mistake people make when it comes to happiness is assuming that it will come naturally if we follow our instincts: “If it makes you feel good, then do it.” It’s a simplistic logic: We humans desire many worldly rewards, such as money, power, pleasure, and admiration. And we also want to be happy. Consequently, if we get these worldly rewards, we will be happy. But this is the cruellest of the jokes that nature plays for us

to make sure that we will pass on our genes no matter how much we like to do it.

The reward system in our brain continues to stimulate the pursuit of worldly pleasures that will increase our reproductive fitness over others. These pleasures generally fall into the categories of money, power, pleasure and honor, which the medieval theologian Thomas Aquinas called the “substitutes for god”. Regardless of how much credit you want to give to his teachings, there is no denying that these rewards promise far more happiness than they really do. They simply don’t give satisfaction.

It is you, not mother nature, who are responsible for your happiness. This means that you must scale your worldly appetites and pursue only what brings lasting happiness: a faith or a philosophy of life, family relationships, true friendship, a job that makes sense.