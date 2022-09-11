Home News Hard video to students, religion teacher arrested
News

Hard video to students, religion teacher arrested

by admin
Hard video to students, religion teacher arrested

PIACENZA Hard messages and videos sent to the mobile phones of underage students and, in at least two cases, private meetings outside the school. These are the accusations made against a professor of religion from a high school in Piacenza, who had been suspended from service in February 2021 when the story had emerged, and who was arrested.

According to reports from the newspaper ‘Libertà’, the man has been under house arrest since June on charges of aggravated sexual violence.
The young teacher had ended up in the center of attention after the school report, which had collected the complaint of one of the boys involved.

The affair had also been reported to the police. The investigation promoted by the Piacenza prosecutor’s office was long and complex, many witnesses were heard and the material acquired and above all the meetings with the students were investigated.

See also  Sardinia, the Region finances the "return to town"

You may also like

Fire at the Bibione amusement park, a caravan...

Blood donors in celebration Delgrosso is the most...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement On...

The images and faces of Pordenone Pedala: 5...

Unsustainable electricity bill: the Alleghe ice rink closes

Full Moon and Mid-Autumn Festival Reunion 2022 Qujiang...

Bills, towards larger social bonuses. Aid decree worth...

Valchiusella, a mushroom hunter stung by a bee...

“Ilary stole my Rolexes.” The accusation of Totti,...

Ewan McGregor opens the parade for the centenary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy