PIACENZA Hard messages and videos sent to the mobile phones of underage students and, in at least two cases, private meetings outside the school. These are the accusations made against a professor of religion from a high school in Piacenza, who had been suspended from service in February 2021 when the story had emerged, and who was arrested.

According to reports from the newspaper ‘Libertà’, the man has been under house arrest since June on charges of aggravated sexual violence.

The young teacher had ended up in the center of attention after the school report, which had collected the complaint of one of the boys involved.

The affair had also been reported to the police. The investigation promoted by the Piacenza prosecutor’s office was long and complex, many witnesses were heard and the material acquired and above all the meetings with the students were investigated.