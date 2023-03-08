Il European Center for Rossetti Studies of Vasto organizes the event ” Harmonies and Words on Dante’s daySaturday 25 March at 5.30pm there Pinacoteca d’Avalos.

In the first part we will talk about Dante’s youth with Dominic Galasso “Readings from the Rhymes from the Vita Nova with the music of theEnsemble “Stella Nova” and in the second part we will talk about Francesca’s passion with Domenico Galasso who recites canto V of the Inferno with the commentary of John Olive.