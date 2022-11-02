The 23rd Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo

Not enough to visit the Agricultural Expo? Come here to continue

The second phase of Hunan (Red Star) Agricultural Products Circulation Industrial Park will open on December 17

The agricultural expo site is very popular.Photo/Reporter Yang Xu

Our reporter Wang Chacha reported from Changsha

On November 1, the closing meeting of the 23rd Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo (hereinafter referred to as “Agricultural Expo”) was held. In this regard, many netizens have said that the Agricultural Expo has not been visited enough.

Not shopping enough? That’s okay. The reporter learned that Hunan Super Vegetable Basket, the second phase of Hunan (Red Star) Agricultural Products Circulation Industrial Park located in Yuhua District, Changsha, will open on December 17.

The largest “fruit plate” in the central region

On October 31, the fruit trading and distribution center of the first phase of Hunan (Red Star) Agricultural Products Circulation Industrial Park was very busy, and large trucks full of various fruits were queuing up for release.

Walking into the park, the sweet fragrance of durian, the fragrance of pears and other fruits are fragrant. Trucks, merchants and workers in the park are working, selling and loading in an orderly manner.

“We are selling seasonal imported fruits such as durian, mangosteen, longan, cherries, blueberries, avocados, etc.” In the imported fruit trade area, Mr. Wu, the relevant person in charge of Yunhui Fruit Industry, directed the trucks that came to load the goods. , while introducing to reporters that the park is very standardized and the business atmosphere is very good. Recently, many new customers have come to him to place orders.

In January 2021, the first phase of the industrial park project, which covers an area of ​​800 mu and consists of a fruit trading area, a processing and distribution center, a cold storage, a commercial street, etc., will open for operation.

“When we settled in this park last year, the biggest feeling was that more people came to us to get goods. People from Guizhou, Guangxi, and Chongqing all came. This year, the number of customers in Hubei has increased significantly.” Mr. Wu said that in the old market (Red Star University) Market) the most sales volume in one day is about 100,000 yuan, and now the sales volume for only one day in the off-season can be about 300,000 yuan.

The reporter learned that the fruit trading distribution center of the first phase of the industrial park will have an annual transaction volume of nearly 50 billion yuan in 2021, ranking among the top three in similar markets in the country and the top five in the national wholesale market. Its products radiate to 28 provinces and cities across the country and 21 overseas. countries and regions, to achieve global buying and selling.

Will build an African seafood street

Not far from the fruit trading distribution center, the brand-new warehouses of the second phase of the industrial park are erected, lined up neatly and waiting for the arrival of the merchants. On the construction site, construction workers are busy in an orderly manner, doing finishing work.

“Seafood and aquatic products trading market, meat trading area, vegetable trading area, as long as it is on the table, there is everything here. We also plan to build an African seafood street, where you can buy African abalone and other aquatic products in the future.” Red Star Commercial Operations Zhang Jun, general manager of Management (Hunan) Co., Ltd.

The reporter noticed that the industrial park not only has large-scale agricultural product trading places, but also many fresh “landmarks”: commercial streets, residential areas, amusement areas, agricultural science museums, etc.

“The ‘Hunan (Red Star) Agricultural Product Circulation Industrial Park’ should be a ‘Red Star Agricultural Valley’ with deep integration of ‘agriculture, culture, tourism, production, learning, research, gold, and media’.” Zhang Jun introduced that the industrial park has constructed agricultural products. Circulation, industry conventions and exhibitions, agricultural science and technology innovation headquarters economy, urban agriculture, culture and tourism consumption, and park trading and living facilities cover 5 major sectors, covering all types of agricultural products such as fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, dried grains and oils, and flowers in terms of transaction categories; from the park Ecologically, it has built an ecological closed loop from the origin government to market merchants, to agricultural entrepreneurs, to agricultural leading enterprises, and to cold chain logistics. At the same time, in order to make the park a “down-to-earth” living consumption circle that serves the surrounding residents and drives the development of the region, Red Star has also built the “Miccard Paradise Red Star Sports Space Station” and “Fruit Outlet Street”, which are equipped with living areas for residents. Well-known primary and secondary schools and other functions provide a solid guarantee for the park’s high popularity and sustainable development.

In addition, the Nonggu Science and Technology Innovation Base constructed by the first-phase project of the industrial park will also operate in mid-November, including platforms such as maker space, shared conference room, international agricultural product release hall, and e-commerce live broadcast room, which will speed up the formation of the provincial capital Changsha. The perfect industrial layout of “Malan Mountain V Valley in the north, Longping Seed Industry Silicon Valley in the east, Gaoxin Lugu Valley in the west, and Hongxing Agricultural Valley in the south”.

Link

On-site sales exceeded 516 million

The 23rd Central Agricultural Expo closes

News from Changsha, China. During the golden autumn season, the rice is fragrant, and the harvest of fresh vegetables and fruits is busy. On the morning of November 1, the 5-day 23rd Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo (hereinafter referred to as the “Agricultural Expo”) came to an end, and a summary meeting was held. 130 agricultural products won the gold medal of this “Central Agricultural Expo”. “.

At the conference, after review by the expert group, 130 “Central Agricultural Expo Gold Awards”, “Zunyi Chaotian Pepper”, “Tianmen Zaodou” and “Wulinggou Green Tea” were selected, and “Xupu County Baoshan Cloud” 54 “Most Popular Agricultural Products Awards” such as “Xi Gift Box Green Tea”, “Qiannong Xiaoxiang Chicken” and “Qiaqia Small Blue Bag”, as well as 50 Excellent Organization Awards, 151 advanced individuals, and 11 Hunan Provincial Excellent Agricultural Machinery Brands. At the scene, Gong Xin, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hunan Agricultural Machinery Affairs Center, read out the establishment document of the Expert Committee of the Central Agricultural Expo and issued a letter of appointment.

Since 1999, the Agricultural Expo has been successfully held for 23 sessions. This year’s exhibition focuses on promoting the latest achievements in implementing the rural revitalization strategy and promoting industrial development, as well as the achievements in the implementation of quality, green and brand-strengthening agriculture. New achievements and new experiences have displayed and sold high-quality agricultural products with different characteristics from all over the country, which have played an important role in promoting the development of agricultural and rural economy, promoting the connection between production and marketing of agricultural products, and enhancing the brand influence of agricultural products.

It is reported that the on-site sales of this year’s Agricultural Expo exceeded 516 million yuan, and more than 20 concurrent events were held, attracting a total of 4,078 companies, more than 16,000 kinds of products to participate in the exhibition, and more than 50,000 buyers and professional visitors were invited. The offline popularity is booming, and the online is also in full swing. During the exhibition, a 3-day online live delivery event was held. Many new farmers turned into “delivery experts” and carried out live broadcasts for nearly 100 kinds of agricultural products. Fruitful results have been achieved.

Reporter Zhang Yang Zixin Correspondent Wan Ting

Observed

The Agricultural Expo witnesses Hunan’s transformation from a large agricultural province to a strong agricultural province

Our reporter Zhang Yang Zixin reported from Changsha

With the continuous upgrading of the consumption structure of urban and rural residents, the availability of agricultural products is no longer a problem. In this year’s Agricultural Expo, behind the enthusiasm of the people for purchasing and the characteristic content of each exhibition area, Hunan’s achievements in “prospering agriculture with quality”, “prospering agriculture with green” and “strengthening agriculture with brand” are displayed.

Presenting the charm of Hunan smart agriculture in an all-round way

This year’s Agricultural Expo will set up the Agricultural Science and Technology and Seed Industry Pavilion for the first time, which will focus on displaying the latest seed industry scientific research achievements such as iconic varieties and innovative technologies. At the same time, a special agricultural machinery equipment hall is set up, a digital agriculture exhibition area and a circular agriculture exhibition area are innovatively set up, and a digital agriculture innovation and development summit forum and a circular agricultural industry development forum are held to reflect the demonstration and leadership of agricultural and rural digital informatization, and to demonstrate the relationship between agricultural technology and rural informatization. The supporting role of agriculture and rural areas and rural revitalization leads the high-quality development of agriculture in Hunan.

In order to protect the “safety on the tip of the tongue”, during the “13th Five-Year Plan” period, Hunan continued to strengthen the supervision of agricultural product quality and safety, promoted the construction of county-level agricultural product traceability outlets in 68 counties and urban areas, and established 445 provincial-level township supervision demonstration stations. 13 counties and municipalities including Zixing, Zixing, etc. have been identified as national agricultural product quality and safety counties.

Green and healthy produce is especially popular

Organic tea, green vegetables, special nuts… At this year’s Agricultural Expo, many people visiting the exhibition are carrying large and small bags on their shoulders, and their eyes are still searching for the next rush to buy. In front of the booth, the sales staff who chanted and introduced agricultural products and said that green and healthy agricultural products are particularly popular this year, such as Yaozhen’s organic fragrant rice, Jinjian’s selenium-enriched noodles, and zero-added Shanrun pure tea oil, etc., back and forth. Light replenishment several times a day.

In recent years, Hunan has vigorously promoted the “green development of agriculture and strong brand of agriculture” with the certification of green food, organic food, and geographical indication agricultural products as the starting point, and effectively improved the market competitiveness of Hunan’s agricultural products. The agricultural and rural departments of the province highlight varieties, quality and brands, and strive to promote the green development of agriculture. While doing well in compliance certification, all localities should cultivate new business entities, promote standardized production, and increase the total amount of green food and organic food.

In 2021, the Hunan Green Food Work Symposium held in Hengyang revealed that as of the end of April 2021, the province had a total of 245 products with organic food labels, ranking second in the country; 5th in the country. In addition, the province has accelerated the certification of agricultural products with geographical indications, and the total number has reached 116.

Landmark product exhibition area covers an area of ​​300 square meters

Crunchy and juicy Dawei mountain pears, golden-colored tangerine mandarin oranges, plump Anhua small-seed peanuts… In this year’s Agricultural Expo, Hunan’s landmark product exhibition area covers an area of ​​300 square meters, bringing more than 20 Landmark products of each brand, with more than 80 product categories.

Since 2012, the Hunan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has deeply explored local agricultural characteristic resources, vigorously promoted the registration and protection of geographical indications of agricultural products, built regional brands of local agricultural products, and promoted the high-quality development of the characteristic agricultural product industry. Since 2019, Hunan Province has started to implement the protection project of geographical indication agricultural products with high standards, supporting 26 national geographical indication agricultural products such as Yongshun berry tea and Yanling yellow peach to implement protection projects, polishing the golden signboard of geographical indications, and creating high-quality agricultural development sample.

Hunan currently has 128 characteristic agricultural products that have been approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs with the Agricultural Products Geographical Indication Registration Certificate; 802 authorized standard-use units, covering 14 cities and prefectures in the province, including 54 products from poverty alleviation counties and cities in the province, accounting for 40% of the total number of registrations above.

Source: Xiaoxiang Morning News