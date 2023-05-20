Home » Havertys Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today that its board of directors declared a 7.1% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $0.28
per share to $0.30 per share on the company’s common stock. The quarterly dividend for the company’s Class A common stock is also being increased from $0.26 to $0.28 per share. The dividend is
payable on June 21, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2023. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer, said, “The board’s decision to increase the quarterly dividend reflects our long-term outlook, strong financial position, and our commitment
to Havertys stockholders.”

