Crash in the afternoon in Cencenighe and recovery with the fire brigade crane

CENCENIGHE. He ends up in Cordevole with his Fiat 500. In the late afternoon, an Agordino boy lost control of the small car on 203 Agordina, near Ghisel, and stopped in the river bed, about ten meters below. , after breaking through the guard rail. The firefighters of the Agordo detachment, the carabinieri and also the helicopter of Dolomiti Emergency arrived. The young driver was treated on the spot, embarked and transported to the Belluno hospital. It wouldn’t be serious. The car was recovered with the crane.