He evades taxes and buries 15 million, 4 years in prison – breaking latest news

He evades taxes and buries 15 million, 4 years in prison
(ANSA) – BRESCIA, MAY 12 – Four years in prison. Giuliano Rossini, a 42-year-old from Brescia, was sentenced to this for having buried 15 million euros in the garden of his house, the result of tax evasion in the context of a maxi fraud worth half a billion euros and 90 million euros in invoices for non-existent operations. At the end of the first instance trial, celebrated in Brescia with an abbreviated rite, the wife was also sentenced to four years, the son and the sister-in-law to 3 years, 10 months and 20 days (ANSA).

