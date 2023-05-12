He evades taxes and buries 15 million, 4 years in prison – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BRESCIA, MAY 12 – Four years in prison. Giuliano Rossini, a 42-year-old from Brescia, was sentenced to this for having buried 15 million euros in the garden of his house, the result of tax evasion in the context of a maxi fraud worth half a billion euros and 90 million euros in invoices for non-existent operations. At the end of the first instance trial, celebrated in Brescia with an abbreviated rite, the wife was also sentenced to four years, the son and the sister-in-law to 3 years, 10 months and 20 days (ANSA).

