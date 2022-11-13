A 21-year-old man lost his life in a fatal car accident that occurred in Osoppo in Viale Volontari della Libertà shortly before 3.30 on the night between Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 November.

Due to causes under investigation by the Carabinieri of the Radiomobile of the Tolmezzo Company, who intervened for surveys and roads, the boy lost control of the car he was driving and went off the road, crashing into a tree.

After the alarm launched with a phone call to Nue112, the nurses of the Sores station immediately sent an ambulance from Gemona and the helicopter rescue that landed in the Osoppo pitch.

Unfortunately for the young man there is nothing left to do but decree the death despite all the attempts to resuscitate the health personnel. Firefighters also intervened on the spot.

