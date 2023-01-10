Home News “He grabbed me by the neck and squeezed. Now I want to change my job”: a doctor attacked during her shift in medical guard




“For an instant I thought I was dying.” She is still in shock Adelaide Andreini, a 28-year-old specialist in Surgery, who on the evening of January 7 was attacked by a patient’s escort while on duty at the Gervasutta medical guard in Udine. “She put her hand around my neck and squeezed,” she says. Her 31-year-old colleague freed her from her grip Giada Avenialso a specialist in Surgery, who wanted to report the incident on social media to ask for more protection for doctors.

