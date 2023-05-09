He lost the trial against Johnny Dep

The giant North American country managed to obtain more fusion energy than was provided in a facility in California during December 2022.

By: Angelica Andrade

Hundreds of paparazzi have captured the images where the United States star is seen touring the streets of Costix, a town where Amber Heard lives with her daughter Oonagh Paige and her partner, the photographer Bianca Butti, a situation that occurs after the disappearance of the public act after losing the lawsuit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

It is noteworthy that the actress Amber Heard reappeared, but now in the old continent, a situation for which the media coverage and international significance indicated that the artist chose to move to Spain to keep a low profile when finishing the recordings of a new installment of Aquaman, for the audiovisual productions of DC Comics.

It should be noted that, during the judicial process through which the renowned North American model also had to go, she repeatedly referred to her sporadic participation in the audiovisual delivery, and even questioned that the producers called her to give continuity to the second part of the shoot, due to the reputation it achieved.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that Amber already exposed, several years ago, her ability to interpret, speak and listen to Spanish, since February 2023 was the time when a video where the American is seen in a night spot went viral. while dancing in the company of a young man to the rhythm of Selena Quintanilla with the song Como la flor.

Unofficially, more information was learned about the details of the actress’s new way of life, noting that the situation is apparently due to budgetary liquidity issues because she would be bankrupt and therefore could not pay the amount agreed in the lawsuit, however, the artist would pay a large sum of money for the gigantic country house in which she lives.