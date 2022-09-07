Home News He stole the identity of the victims and signed telephone contracts on their behalf: a 45-year-old Pordenoneese was arrested
PORDENONE. A serial scammer, also accused of committing money laundering, forgery and substitution offenses. As part of the specific activities aimed at searching for fugitives, the agents of the Flying Squad of the Police Headquarters of Pordenone, with the collaboration of the Central Service for International Police Cooperation, tracked down and arrested, in execution of a prison order issued by the Prosecutor of Pordenone, a 45-year-old from Pordenone found guilty of having carried out numerous scams and tax crimes between 2009 and 2015 as well as crimes of money laundering, forgery, substitution of person, to the detriment of several unsuspecting Pordenone citizens.

The modus operandi adopted by the arrested was always the same: having identified the unsuspecting victims, the scammer fraudulently appropriated their identity documents and signed onerous subscription contracts with telephone companies on their behalf.

There had been no news of him for years, when to escape justice he had fled, abandoning his home in Teglio Veneto (Veneto), where he lived with his wife and daughter with whom he had cut off all contact.

Thanks to the activity of the agents of the Pordenone Mobile Squad, with the help of the “Scip”, the man was tracked down in Germany and in recent days he has already been extradited to Italy, where he will have to serve a total sentence of 10 years and 8 months of imprisonment at the Opera prison in Milan.

