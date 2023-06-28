Home » Health mishap interrupted Petro’s schedule in La Guajira
News

Health mishap interrupted Petro’s schedule in La Guajira

by admin
Health mishap interrupted Petro’s schedule in La Guajira

President Gustavo Petro’s visit to La Guajira will last until next Saturday, July 1, and it is expected that in the remaining days he will continue touring the territory to learn first-hand about its needs and reconcile opportunities for clean energy in the territory.

What will be the agenda of President Petro in La Guajira?

Thursday, June 29

Throughout the morning and noon there will be an Agenda for the Attention of the Ministers to the Community, in Riohacha.

In the afternoon there will be the Meeting for Reconciliation and Life, a demonstration that will tour the main streets of Riohacha and will end with a speech by President Petro.

Friday, June 30

In Albania, the Ministry of the Environment will announce emergency measures regarding the use of water.

In the afternoon there will be a dialogue with communities in Manaure, on the problem of children.

Likewise, 3,000 computers and an innovation laboratory will be delivered.

Saturday, July 1

On the last day of this week of Government with the People, the pediatric wing for nutritional risk will be inaugurated in Maicao and a lot will be delivered to the Colombian Institute of Family Well-being (ICBF) to build a foster home and nutritional recovery care.

Similarly, the delivery of the lot for the construction of the Reception Center for Pregnant Mothers will be announced.

Finally, the great closing of the day will take place in this municipality of the department, where agreements will be signed for the construction of Community Roads for Total Peace, by the National Institute of Roads (Invías); The Sounds for the Construction of Peace program of the Ministry of Culture will be launched, and the acts of commitment for the purchase of condensers will be signed, headed by the Ministry of Housing and the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management.

You may also like

Google News: Learning “Gemini” should surpass ChatGPT +++...

IVOO Stores opens its doors in Sambil La...

Seven young people held at the Center for...

Multi-national media reporters gathered in Pingxiang to write...

Animals sought out human contact more than 30,000...

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in Waqarabad district,...

Calendar 2024 Colombia with public holidays

Bahn refuels trains in Fröndenberg with biofuel –...

Sweden: The Holy Quran was burnt outside the...

In a group talk with members of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy