Health mishap interrupted Petro’s schedule in La Guajira

President Gustavo Petro’s visit to La Guajira will last until next Saturday, July 1, and it is expected that in the remaining days he will continue touring the territory to learn first-hand about its needs and reconcile opportunities for clean energy in the territory.

What will be the agenda of President Petro in La Guajira?

Thursday, June 29

Throughout the morning and noon there will be an Agenda for the Attention of the Ministers to the Community, in Riohacha.

In the afternoon there will be the Meeting for Reconciliation and Life, a demonstration that will tour the main streets of Riohacha and will end with a speech by President Petro.

Friday, June 30

In Albania, the Ministry of the Environment will announce emergency measures regarding the use of water.

In the afternoon there will be a dialogue with communities in Manaure, on the problem of children.

Likewise, 3,000 computers and an innovation laboratory will be delivered.

Saturday, July 1

On the last day of this week of Government with the People, the pediatric wing for nutritional risk will be inaugurated in Maicao and a lot will be delivered to the Colombian Institute of Family Well-being (ICBF) to build a foster home and nutritional recovery care.

Similarly, the delivery of the lot for the construction of the Reception Center for Pregnant Mothers will be announced.

Finally, the great closing of the day will take place in this municipality of the department, where agreements will be signed for the construction of Community Roads for Total Peace, by the National Institute of Roads (Invías); The Sounds for the Construction of Peace program of the Ministry of Culture will be launched, and the acts of commitment for the purchase of condensers will be signed, headed by the Ministry of Housing and the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management.