The government spokesman reported that it was not an easy meeting, since the atmosphere was agitated, even before entering it, since Efraín Cepeda, director of the Conservative Party, stated that the text he delivered did not have what was agreed with the government. However, after the event ended, according to Prada, the differences with the liberals, conservatives and the La U party were overcome. Which infers that the reform would be saved after this new agreement.

The support of the Liberal party, whose director did not attend the meeting and who was speculated not to support the government’s project, remains to be seen.

99% of agreement is based on the proposal of a mixed health system in Colombia, of territorialization of the health service and a “fundamental” administrative role of the EPS given its experience in the last 30 years, complementing the work of the CAPS that would work on a more robust network.