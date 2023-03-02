The result of the analysis carried out by the Casanare Chamber of Commerce for the creation of a Health Cluster was presented in Yopal.

Constanza Vega Departmental Health Secretary, reported that it is a job that they have been doing for 6 months with more than 400 health providers, EPS, IPS and the private and public network, which could join unions and improve the demand for services, seeking an organized growth that responds not only to Casanare, but also to the neighboring departments.

At this time the sector is being affected by the lack of specialists and the few beds for specialized medicine, added to this, the high infant and perinatal mortality rates do not allow services to grow. On the other hand, the department demonstrated that it is strong in odontology and optometry services, there are already known cases of foreigners who come to Yopal only to receive said services.

On March 14, 15 and 16 there will be round tables, divided into primary health care; where it will be analyzed how to get the services to the home of the users, how to grow in the offer of second level services and how to reach the last level of specialist services. After the development of the tables, a document will be drawn up that will have the rules of the game to organize the sector.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

