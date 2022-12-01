Home News Healthcare Summit 2022, Schillaci: «More resources for healthcare. Now strengthen the territorial network»
Healthcare Summit 2022, Schillaci: «More resources for healthcare. Now strengthen the territorial network»

Healthcare Summit 2022, Schillaci: «More resources for healthcare. Now strengthen the territorial network»

For the minister, who underlined how the “costs have increased”, it is necessary to “find solutions to make local structures work and to ensure that citizens see them as safe structures.” We are working on this dossier immediately because it is not enough just to build, but the community houses must enter a territorial medicine system and these structures must be harmonized: I am thinking of the pharmacy networks ».

Covid supervised special

On the pandemic front, the minister explained: “Let’s look carefully at Covid: it is no longer like three years ago, but we invite the most fragile people to get vaccinated”.

His speech at the Healthcare Summit organized by Il Sole 24 Ore gave him the opportunity to return to the problems of healthcare personnel as well.

Health care personnel deserve respect. My commitment is to re-evaluate the economic treatment of those who work in the national health service. It is the first provision that we hope can be brought forward to 2023. There is certainly a commitment with the Regions to allocate more funding as soon as possible to pay all health workers to ensure that the national health system can return to being attractive ” .

Extra costs and the role of the regions

According to the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, an agreement with the Regions is needed on the issue of extra costs for the health system. “There is the Ministry of Health – he clarified – but there are also the Regions and there must be virtuous collaboration between the Ministry, the Government and the Regions”.

