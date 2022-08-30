

The heavy rainfall in the Sichuan Basin, Shaanxi and other places has weakened, and there are still high temperatures in Jiangnan, South China and other places



China News Service, August 30. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, it is expected that from 08:00 on August 30 to 08:00 on the 31st, there will be heavy rain in parts of the northeastern Sichuan Basin, northern Chongqing and other places, and there will be heavy rain locally. It is expected that during the day on August 30, there will be high temperature weather above 35 ℃ in central and southern Hunan, central and southern Jiangxi and other places. Among them, the highest temperature in parts of southern Hunan, central and southern Zhejiang, central and northern Fujian, and northeastern Guangxi is 37 to 39 ℃. Affected by rainfall and cold air, the continuous high temperature weather process in the southern region ended on the 31st.

Heavy rainfall occurred in Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi and other places:Yesterday, there were heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of northeastern Sichuan, northwestern Chongqing, southern Shaanxi and other places, and local heavy rains (250-366 mm) in Bazhong, Sichuan; the maximum hourly rainfall in the above-mentioned areas was 30-61 mm. In addition, scattered heavy to heavy rains occurred in parts of northern and southeastern Anhui, northern Jiangsu, southern Jiangxi, southwestern Fujian, and central Yunnan. Local heavy rains (100-168 mm) occurred in Anqing and Xuancheng in Anhui, and Longyan in Fujian. The maximum hourly rainfall in the region is 30-80 mm.

High temperatures above 37°C occurred in parts of eastern Guizhou, central and southern Hunan, Jiangxi, central Zhejiang, and southern Anhui, and 40-41°C in Shaoyang, Hengyang, Yongzhou, and Ji’an in Jiangxi.

Heavy rainfall in Sichuan Basin, Shaanxi and other places weakens

Due to the reduction in the range and intensity of heavy precipitation, the Central Meteorological Observatory lifted the blue rainstorm warning at 06:00 on August 30. However, it is estimated that from 08:00 on August 30 to 08:00 on August 31, the northeastern Sichuan Basin, northern Chongqing, southeastern Shaanxi, central and southern Sichuan Plateau, southwestern and eastern Guizhou, northeastern Yunnan, southeastern Tibet, central and western Guangdong, Jiangxi There are heavy rains in parts of the southwest, southern Zhejiang and other places, and there are local torrential rains (50-80 mm). Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by short-term heavy rainfall (the maximum hourly rainfall is 20-50 mm, and the local area can exceed 60 mm), and there are local strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.The Central Meteorological Observatory lifted the blue rainstorm warning at 06:00 on August 30.

In addition, on August 30, there will be short-term heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds or hail locally in southwestern Heilongjiang, western Liaoning, central and northeastern Hebei, northeastern and southwestern Beijing, and northern and western Tianjin.

There are still high temperatures in Jiangnan, South China and other places

It is expected that during the day on August 30, there will be high temperature weather above 35°C in central and southern Hunan, central and southern Jiangxi, most of Zhejiang, Fujian, eastern Guizhou, most of Guangxi, and northern Guangdong. Among them, southern Hunan, central and southern Zhejiang, and central Fujian The highest temperature in some parts of the north, northeastern Guangxi and other places is 37-39 °C.The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature yellow warning at 06:00 on August 30.

Affected by rainfall and cold air, the continuous high temperature weather process in the southern region ended on the 31st.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on August 30 to 08:00 on August 31, southern Qinghai, southern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan Basin, central and southern Sichuan Plateau, northern Chongqing, western Hubei, southern Henan, northern Anhui, most of Jiangsu, northeastern and southern Yunnan, There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of central and western Guangdong, southern Jiangxi, and most of Zhejiang, and there are local heavy rains (50-80 mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, along the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang, and western Tibet.

From 08:00 on August 31st to 08:00 on September 1st, some areas in northwestern Heilongjiang, eastern Tibet, most of the western Sichuan Plateau, northern Chongqing, western and southern Guangxi, northeastern and southern Yunnan, southern Zhejiang, and northern Fujian were affected. Moderate to heavy rain, with local torrential rain (50-80 mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia.

From 08:00 on September 1 to 08:00 on September 2, central and eastern Tibet, southern and eastern Qinghai, western Sichuan Plateau, northeastern Sichuan Basin, western and southeastern Yunnan, southern Fujian, eastern Guangdong,TaiwanThere is light to moderate rain in parts of the island and other places, and there is heavy rain (25-45 mm) locally. There are 4-6 winds in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia and other places.

Special statement: The reprint of this article is only for the purpose of disseminating information, and does not mean to represent the views of this website or to confirm the authenticity of its content; if other media, websites or individuals reprint from this website, they must retain the information indicated on this website. “Source”, and bear legal responsibility for copyright and other legal responsibilities; if the author does not want to be reprinted or contact the reprint fee and other matters, please contact us.