On February 22, the Heihe Travel Inspection Port resumed customs clearance. In the morning, there were 31 outbound passengers and 20 inbound passengers.

At 9:06, 31 outbound passengers completed relevant procedures and boarded the hovercraft to Blagoveshchensk. In the arrival hall, the staff prepared gifts and red scarves to welcome the returning passengers. People picking up relatives and friends watched the passenger inspection channel with earnest eyes.

At around 11:10, the first batch of 20 immigrants began to enter the country one after another. Zhang Anyin, a citizen of Heihe, was the first passenger to enter the country today. He has been running business in Obu City on the other side of the river all year round, and has not returned to China for three years. Tears of joy and excitement have been rolling in his eyes. Zhang Anyin said: “I’m so happy. After getting off the boat, I feel at ease and finally go home. And after customs clearance, it will be more convenient and efficient for us foreign traders, and the hope of a better life will come.”

Make a health declaration and measure your body temperature

“It’s been 3 years, and I’m finally back. I’m looking forward to the day of customs clearance. Thank you to all government departments.” Wang Yu, a Harbin native, has been doing foreign trade business in Heihe and Bushi for 18 years. The moment is filled with emotion.

In order to ensure the safe and smooth customs clearance of passengers at Heihe Port, Heihe City has established a special class for the re-opening of Heihe Water Transport Passenger Inspection Port Channel to unify command, dispatch and coordinate the management of entry and exit personnel, and provide technical training for port staff and disease prevention and control personnel. Do a good job of all kinds of emergency material reserves to meet the 30-day full-load operation.

Ma Tao, Section Chief of the Second Travel Inspection Section of the Heihe Customs Office in Daheihe Island, said: “In order to ensure the safety and convenient customs clearance of inbound and outbound passengers, we have made various preparations in advance. A health declaration desk is set up in the entry waiting hall, and posted Diagram of health declaration in both Chinese and foreign languages.” Ma Tao reminded inbound passengers to complete the electronic declaration of the health declaration card as much as possible in advance when entering the country to ensure that the filling is true and standardized, and at the same time, take personal protection to ensure their own safety.

It is understood that after the resumption of travel inspection and customs clearance, people coming to China will undergo a nucleic acid test 48 hours before their departure. Those with a negative result can enter the country without applying for a health code from our embassy or consulate abroad. If positive, relevant personnel should enter the country after turning negative. Those who have a normal health declaration and no abnormality in the routine quarantine at the port can be released to enter the community.

Reporter: Shao Jingyan