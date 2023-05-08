Heilongjiang provincial leading cadres study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education reading class completed

Xu Qin, Sheng Maolin delivered a speech, Liang Huiling, Zhang Zhaomin, Lan Shaomin, and Wang Zhijun attended

On May 8, the provincial leading cadres study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics. The theme education reading class held a closing ceremony at the Provincial Party School. Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over and delivered a speech, and Sheng Maolin, head of the Fourth Central Steering Group, attended and delivered a speech. Liang Huiling, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, Zhang Zhaomin, Deputy Head of the Fourth Central Steering Group, Lan Shaomin, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, and Wang Zhijun, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee attended.

In accordance with the overall deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work arrangement of the Provincial Party Committee, from April 13th to 16th and from May 5th to 8th, the Provincial Party Committee organized provincial-level leading cadres in two stages to study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education study class. Through self-study and learning, special counseling, visiting teaching, micro-party lectures, group discussions, etc., the students systematically studied the party constitution, the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works”, “Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” Topics “Excerpts” and other learning materials, while learning, thinking, and communicating, further deepened the understanding and grasp of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and achieved the purpose of concentrating the soul, tempering the party spirit, and enhancing the ability. Everyone unanimously stated that they should further work hard on deep learning, careful understanding, and earnest practice, and with the political loyalty of “being in the farthest north and heart to the Party Central Committee”, always move forward bravely in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping, and strive to build Heilongjiang Become a faithful practice place for studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

At the closing ceremony of the reading class, Xu Qin pointed out that this reading class is a deepening of theory, improvement of thought, and baptism of spirit. Through in-depth and systematic study, political loyalty has been further strengthened, the understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments” has been deepened, and the political consciousness of loyally loving and following the core has been further strengthened; The understanding of the worldview methodology of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the era and the standpoints and methods throughout it have further enhanced the self-consciousness and firmness of learning and applying the party’s innovative theory; further strengthened the mission and deepened the implementation of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech The understanding of the spirit has strengthened the confidence and determination to solidly promote the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Longjiang; further stimulated the endogenous motivation, and deeply realized that Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era is an inexhaustible treasure house of knowledge and an inexhaustible spirit Wealth and inexhaustible powerful motivation further enhance the initiative of continuous learning and lifelong learning.

Xu Qin emphasized that there is no end to studying Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. We must firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, and continue to work hard on true learning and practical application to promote theme education Go deep and down to earth. It is necessary to insist on internalizing the “two establishments” in the heart and implementing them in practice, to ensure that the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is fully implemented in all regions, fields, industries, and units of the province, and earnestly implement the learning The results are reflected in tempering character and strengthening loyalty. We must insist on taking high-quality development as the primary task of modernization, implement the new development concept, serve and integrate into the new development pattern, anchor the construction of “six dragons” and promote the goals and tasks of “eight revitalization”, and accelerate the momentum with technological innovation Transformation, promote structural optimization with high-quality increments, expand development space with reform and opening up, achieve rapid expansion in quantity while effectively improving quality, and effectively reflect learning results in taking responsibility and promoting development. We must adhere to the people-centered development thinking, think about problems, handle things, and make decisions from the standpoint of the masses, focus on doing practical things for the people’s livelihood, continuously enhance the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security, and effectively reflect the learning results into the practice of the purpose For the benefit of the people. We must persist in performing our duties and responsibilities for the party and the people, conscientiously implement the requirements of the “five details”, strengthen the cultivation of fighting spirit and fighting skills, and promote the revitalization and development of Longjiang people with hard work and hard work. , Contribute to the construction of a strong country, and effectively reflect the learning results in improving capabilities and improving style. We must persist in leading the social revolution with the party’s self-revolution, be strict with self-discipline, shoulder responsibility, and strictly manage the jurisdiction. The ecology continues to improve, and the learning results are effectively reflected in the establishment of a new style of honesty and public service. In the next step, party organizations at all levels and party members and leading cadres in the province must strictly implement the requirements of the Central Committee’s “Opinions”. Literacy and theoretical level; Daxing the style of investigation and research, clarifying the situation, identifying problems, and implementing countermeasures; in-depth inspection and rectification, insisting on learning, comparing, inspecting, and rectifying, and rectifying problems throughout The theme education has always been to truly solve a number of urgent, difficult and anxious problems for the masses; to tighten and consolidate leadership responsibilities, the main responsible comrades of the party committee (party group) must fulfill the responsibility of the first responsible person, and the theme education office must play an overall coordination role, carefully organize, closely Cooperate, strictly supervise and guide, promote the solid and orderly development of theme education, and strive to create a new situation for the comprehensive revitalization of Longjiang.

Sheng Maolin pointed out that the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee carried out thematic education with a high position, fast action, and practical measures, and achieved a good start. In this theme education reading class, everyone studied seriously, thought deeply, understood deeply, and made practical suggestions. They further strengthened their political loyalty, improved their theoretical consciousness, strengthened their mission, and achieved tangible results. In the next step, we must do a good job in theoretical study, work hard on concentrating on casting the soul, deepening learning and applying it, deeply understanding the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”. It is necessary to solidly promote the development of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and work hard to implement the responsibility system for party conduct and clean government. The development environment provides a strong guarantee. It is necessary to do a good job in investigation and research, work hard to change the style of work, oppose formalism, and bureaucracy, go to the grassroots level to listen to the truth, observe the truth, and solve people’s concerns, so as to continuously improve the quality and effectiveness of research. We must do a good job in high-quality development, work hard to emancipate the mind, create a legalized, market-oriented, and internationalized business environment, enhance service awareness and problem-solving awareness, respect market laws, strictly handle affairs in accordance with the law, continue to expand opening up, and accelerate progress Economic transformation and upgrading. It is necessary to do a good job in inspection and rectification, and work hard to solve the urgent, difficult and anxious problems of the people with the courage to take responsibility. With responsibility, policy, emotion, and responsibility, take the initiative to solve the problem with determination and let the masses see the theme education Real results.

At the closing ceremony, some students made seminars and exchanged speeches.

Members of the Fourth Steering Group of the Central Committee, comrades in charge of various ministries and commissions of the provincial party committee, and party groups (party committees) directly under the provincial government attended the closing ceremony. (Reporter Cao Zhongyi, photographed by Shao Guoliang)

