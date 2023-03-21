Helene Fischer injured herself during rehearsals for her tour start. The singer announced this on social media on Monday. “ But sometimes higher powers are at work and unfortunately I have to tell you that I fractured my ribs during rehearsals. We therefore have to postpone the premiere with a heavy heart “, writes Fischer on her Facebook page.

Their concerts in Bremen and Cologne are affected. The pop singer would have performed six times between March 25 and April 2 in Cologne’s Lanxess Arena. It is difficult for her to take this step, says Fischer – especially with regard to her fans.

You are the engine that drives me. You enable us to live out our passion and I am very grateful for that. Everyone is doing their best and with every day that ends productively I look forward to seeing you all again and proudly presenting our show to you.

Helene Fischer, singer

Fans react with understanding

Your followers react to the cancellation with a lot of understanding. In hundreds of comments, they send recovery wishes for the 38-year-old. “Even if the tour isn’t until 2024! The main thing is that you get well again quickly “, wrote a user on Instagram on Monday evening. “ Health definitely comes first r,” said another fan.

New dates already in summer

The tour organizer Live Nation has now announced that the catch-up dates in Cologne could be between August 25th and September 2nd of this year. The specific dates will follow, it is said. And: “ All tickets for the concerts remain valid .”

The performances planned in Hamburg from April 11 were not canceled on Monday evening. The premiere of the tour with 71 concerts and around 700,000 fans is to take place there. Fischer has chosen the “ Rausch “Tour with the acrobatic group “Cirque du Soleil”. Her last tour was in 2018. After a baby break, she returned to the stage in 2022. Among other things, she gave her biggest concert to date in Munich this year in front of about 130,000 fans.

Arena now free for the Kölner Haie?

Helene Fischer’s cancellation of the concert could have positive consequences for the Kölner Haie. The arena could now be available for a possible sixth game in the Haie’s playoff quarterfinals against Adler Mannheim on March 26. The DEL hopes so. Before Fischer’s cancellation, those responsible at the Kölner Haie assumed that the home game in the possible sixth game of the “best-of-seven” series would have to be played in Krefeld.

“We assume that the arena is now available after all,” the sharks said. A final “go” of the arena is expected shortly.