I am Jader Cuesta Hinestroza, a young man who is dissatisfied with the reality that lives in the city of Quibdó, but grateful to God for what he has touched me.

I am in love with Quibdó who dreams of seeing its people live with dignity.

This town is a city of wonderful, happy, hospitable, enterprising, intelligent people with a high spirit of self-improvement. It is a city that makes no exception for people and shakes hands with those who come and work hard.

It is the birthplace of the great Diego Luis Córdoba, the poet Miguel A. Caicedo, the teacher Teresa Martínez de Varela, the rebel Manuel Saturio Valencia, the ingenious Alfonso Córdoba (El Brujo), the eternal teacher Jairo Varela, the always beautiful Andrea Tovar, Jackson Martínez, Carlos Sánchez, Wason Rentería and the intelligent Cruz Helena Valencia Moreno, etc.

Quibdó has been a haven of peace, an innate factory of great athletes and artists. It was also a precursor to the industrial and commercial development of the country through the Atrato River.

Here there was a liquor factory, a lottery, a candle factory, a soft drink factory, a rice packing plant, we had our own public service company, among other companies.

The city is currently experiencing the greatest political, economic and social crisis in its history.

The discredit of traditional politicians, the highest rate of unemployment, informality, monetary poverty and extreme poverty in the country, the homicide rate is 127%, six times higher than the national average, thus ranking as the most violent city in the country , a city with lousy public services.

Politicians make the most important decisions in a society, whether we like it or not, politicians make the decisions about where society is going and its direction. So: in whose hands are we leaving the city, in whose hands are we leaving the future of that city, in whose hands are we leaving the future of our children?

I am fully convinced that politics does serve to build a better society, a better city, I believe that politics is a noble instrument, a noble instrument to change the lives of our fellow citizens, politics is the best of the tools we have within our reach to build the city we want, but above all the city we dream of for our children.

Peace, mothers heads of families, youth and job creation must be priorities.

The strengthening of microentrepreneurs and seed capital for new entrepreneurs must be a policy for the generation of opportunities.

The agricultural sector must be a very important line in the economic development model of the city.

Sports, culture, entertainment, shows and tourism must be promoted so that they become a great source of development, but above all of job creation.

Quibdó’s greatest bet must be employment, employment and more employment. Quibdó requires opportunities to overcome this deep social crisis that we are suffering.

