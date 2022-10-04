Henan added 2 local confirmed cases yesterday, 12 local asymptomatic infections

Author: Zheng Zaojin

Securities Times e company news, learned from the Henan Provincial Health and Health Commission that from 0 to 24:00 on October 3, 2 new local confirmed cases were added in Henan Province (2 cases of returnees from outside the province, all of which were found in isolation and control). 12 cases of local asymptomatic infections were added (1 case in Mengjin County, Luoyang City; 7 cases in Ruzhou City, Pingdingshan City, 1 case in Xin’an County, Luoyang City, and 1 case in Henan County from the province, all of which were found in isolation and control; 2 returnees from outside the province. For example, both are point-to-point closed-loop management). There were 2 new cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad, and no new confirmed cases imported from abroad. 2 local confirmed cases were cured and discharged (2 cases in Kaifeng City), 6 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.