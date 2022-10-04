Home Business Tlc: Linkem changes its name and becomes Opnet
Following the spin-off of the retail branch, Linkem changes its name to Opnet. A note reads how the new brand identity and the new name express the positioning and mission of the parent company following the completion of the corporate spin-off of the retail branch and its recent merger by incorporation into Tiscali, that is to offer access democratic and neutral to its 5G network in order to accelerate the technological development of the country at an industrial level and for verticals.

Davide Rota, President of the Group and Chief Executive Officer of Tiscali declared “Committed for years in supporting the digital transformation of families, businesses and public administrations, we are convinced of the need for the country to have a 5G network open to all so that technology can express its full potential in terms of innovation. The crucial point is not to offer more performing connectivity services to end customers, but to enable subjects other than TLC operators to develop verticals and industrial applications, from logistics to the security of sensitive places. I send my best wishes to Massimo Arciulo and to all the colleagues with whom we have built a success story destined to continue. “

Massimo Arciulo, CEO of Linkem, adds: “The new corporate identity testifies to an important discontinuity compared to the past in terms of positioning, but the Opnet team brings with it the values, skills and management that have distinguished the Linkem Group in terms of vocation for success, positioning it on the technological and market frontier. Thanks to the investments planned for the strengthening and expansion of our 5G network and for the development of private networks, Opnet intends to contribute to the digital transformation of the country with the aim of enabling the competitiveness of businesses, industry and public administrations by offering integrated solutions with high added value. I thank Davide Rota for the renewed trust and all the colleagues who make a difference every day thanks to their competence, enthusiasm and professionalism. “

