High-priced calves and bulls: The top 5 auction hits of 2023

At the end of February 2023 Pischeltsrieder family from Bolzwang near Münsing. IYour bull, an IQ P*S sonbrought them on livestock market 71,500 euros in Weilheim. Born in March 2022, the well-developed bull has an overall index of 139, a milk index of 124, a meat index of 113, a fitness of 121 and conformation indexes of 115-107-111-119.

The young sire comes from a Embryo transfer (ET) of Manolo Pp* daughter Saskia with Muttersvater Incredible. Bought the bull the insemination station in Greifenberg.