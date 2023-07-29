High Security Measures in Chengdu for President Xi Jinping’s Visit and Universiade Opening Ceremony

Chinese President Xi Jinping Inspects Sichuan, Hosts Banquet for International Guests, and Prepares for Chengdu Universiade Opening Ceremony: Security Concerns Arise in Chengdu

[Voice of Hope, July 28, 2023, Comprehensive report by our reporter Li Hui] Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a visit to Sichuan province, where he inspected various sites, hosted a banquet for guests from multiple countries, and is set to attend the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade tonight. However, amid these festivities, the city of Chengdu is facing a significant security challenge.

On the same day that Qin Gang was dismissed from his position (25th), President Xi Jinping and his entourage were seen in Guangyuan City, Sichuan Province, where they strolled along the Cuiyunlang Ancient Shu Road. The following day, they visited the Sanxingdui Museum.

On July 28, at noon, President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet in Chengdu to entertain the visiting leaders of various countries, including Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana, Mauritanian President Ghazwani, Burundi President Daishmiye, Guyana President Ali, Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvili, and FISU Acting President Ed.

Accompanying President Xi Jinping and his wife were Cai Qi, Director of the Central Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of the State Council, newly appointed Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Li Ganjie, Minister of Organization of the Communist Party of China, Wang Xiaohong, Minister of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, and Chen Yiqin, Secretary of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China.

According to official media reports from the CCP, Wang Yi was still in Turkey on the 26th before appearing next to President Xi Jinping in Chengdu. This marks the first time Wang Yi has been seen alongside Xi Jinping since assuming the role of foreign minister.

During the banquet, President Xi Jinping delivered a speech, welcoming all the esteemed guests to the Chengdu Universiade and expressing his anticipation for the opening ceremony to be held later that evening.

Observing the photos released by the CCP’s official media, President Xi Jinping appeared relaxed, seemingly unaffected by the Qin Gang incident. This contrasts with previous speculation that he seemed hesitant amidst Qin Gang’s resignation. However, some analysts argue that Xi Jinping’s composure may be an attempt to conceal any embarrassment caused by the dismissal of a confidant he personally promoted just seven months prior.

Considering the timing of President Xi Jinping’s visit, it can be inferred that Qin Gang’s appointment and dismissal had been finalized long before the official announcement. The meeting and voting of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China were likely mere formalities, as Xi Jinping would have had to sign the electronic version of the Chairman’s Order during his trip.

In anticipation of the Chengdu Universiade, security in Chengdu has been significantly heightened in recent days. The city’s streets are teeming with police officers, with three to four officers stationed every 20 meters. Additionally, three officers can be found at each bus stop. With the third ring road stretching 50 kilometers, conservative estimates place the police force at over 10,000.

On July 26, several citizens captured photos of a large number of foreign policemen entering Chengdu at the train station.

Residents have been advised to keep their windows closed and curtains drawn, refraining from taking photographs or videos when the convoy passes by.

Furthermore, Sichuan authorities have implemented radio control measures in Chengdu on the day of the Universiade’s opening ceremony, banning the usage of amateur radio stations and remote controls.

Earlier, an anonymous internet user called for a flash-mob demonstration during the Universiade’s opening ceremony, intending to voice dissent against Xi Jinping’s perceived retrograde behavior and dictatorship. In order to preempt any potential protests, Chengdu’s security measures have intensified greatly. Tianfu Avenue, one of Chengdu’s landmarks, is packed with police officers, and even the third ring road is heavily guarded, resulting in traffic congestion every 20 meters. The estimated number of police officers throughout the city exceeds 10,000.

Reactions towards the tightened security from netizens have varied. Some described it as a grand spectacle, while others mocked it as the new norm of police governance. Some individuals expressed concern, mistaking the situation for an impending war, while others straightforwardly lamented the state of the nation, viewing this as a distressing sign.

Editor-in-charge: Lin Li

All rights reserved by Sound of Hope. Any reprinting without the written permission of Sound of Hope will be prosecuted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

