Home » High Speed ​​slowed down towards Rome, delays of up to 4 hours – News
News

High Speed ​​slowed down towards Rome, delays of up to 4 hours – News

by admin
High Speed ​​slowed down towards Rome, delays of up to 4 hours – News

Rail traffic slowed down on the lines from Florence to Rome, with delays of up to four and a half hours in the case of the FR 9587 train from Turin Porta Nuova to Reggio Calabria Centrale.

According to what was announced by the RFI website, the cause would be a technical problem with a train near Chiusi in the direction of Rome.

Around 9 pm on the Florence – Rome high-speed line, railway traffic returned to normal. Rfi makes it known.
The effects on railway mobility were: delays of up to 270 minutes for 3 High Speed ​​trains directly involved and up to 75 minutes for 63 High Speed ​​trains traveling on alternative routes.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  The world's first 600km/h high-speed maglev transportation system rolls off the assembly line in Qingdao | Reuters

You may also like

Benzema puts Al-Ittihad in the quarter-finals, and Wydad...

Experts and consumers met to demystify the coca...

Polenghi, the Lodigiano who inspired the face of...

The royal speech on the occasion of the...

The Biden Administration Launches SAVE Plan: A New...

Eight candidates registered for Governor of Valle, see...

The Municipality of Turin puts the seals on...

Choi Soo-young’s first Asian fan meeting tour… Planning→participation...

Now the girls will be trained in ICT

Brawl with stab wounds in Venice, three injured,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy