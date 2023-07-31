High Speed ​​slowed down towards Rome, delays of up to 4 hours – News

Rail traffic slowed down on the lines from Florence to Rome, with delays of up to four and a half hours in the case of the FR 9587 train from Turin Porta Nuova to Reggio Calabria Centrale.

According to what was announced by the RFI website, the cause would be a technical problem with a train near Chiusi in the direction of Rome.

Around 9 pm on the Florence – Rome high-speed line, railway traffic returned to normal. Rfi makes it known.

The effects on railway mobility were: delays of up to 270 minutes for 3 High Speed ​​trains directly involved and up to 75 minutes for 63 High Speed ​​trains traveling on alternative routes.

