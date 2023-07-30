Historic triumph of Colombia over Germany in the Women’s World Cup

The tricolor has made history by beating favorite Germany with a score of 2-1, in a match full of emotions and great moments.

Photo: @FIFAWWC

The Colombian team demonstrated its impetus and talent from the start of the match. That was how Linda Caicedo left the spectators speechless by opening the scoring with a masterful play, evading two rivals and sending the ball into the corner with her right leg, beating the German goalkeeper.

The match continued with intensity and the Germans did not give up, pressing through the set piece. At minute 87, an action in which the Colombian goalkeeper, Catalina Pérez, tried to prevent the advance ended in a penalty in favor of Germany. Alexandra Popp was in charge of converting the equalizing goal, leaving a bittersweet taste in the environment.

However, the desire and determination of Colombia came out again. At minute 90+6, a corner kick executed by Leicy Santos found the head of Manuela Vanegas, who, in spectacular fashion, scored the goal that sealed the coffee victory, unleashing the euphoria of those attending the Sydney Football stadium.

With this historic victory, the Colombian team has six points and is placed in a privileged position in Group H of the Women’s World Cup. The current leadership allows the Colombian players to calmly face the last match against Morocco.

It may interest you: 23 Colombian athletes have qualified for Paris 2024

In the group classification, Colombia is in first place with 6 points, followed by Germany with 3 points, Morocco also with 3 points and South Korea with no points so far.

This triumph represents a milestone for Colombian women’s soccer and the entire country joins in celebrating and supporting its talented soccer players.

Colombia’s next match will be against Morocco on August 3 from 5:00 am

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

