Home » Historic triumph of Colombia over Germany in the Women’s World Cup
News

Historic triumph of Colombia over Germany in the Women’s World Cup

by admin
Historic triumph of Colombia over Germany in the Women’s World Cup

The tricolor has made history by beating favorite Germany with a score of 2-1, in a match full of emotions and great moments.

Photo: @FIFAWWC

The Colombian team demonstrated its impetus and talent from the start of the match. That was how Linda Caicedo left the spectators speechless by opening the scoring with a masterful play, evading two rivals and sending the ball into the corner with her right leg, beating the German goalkeeper.

The match continued with intensity and the Germans did not give up, pressing through the set piece. At minute 87, an action in which the Colombian goalkeeper, Catalina Pérez, tried to prevent the advance ended in a penalty in favor of Germany. Alexandra Popp was in charge of converting the equalizing goal, leaving a bittersweet taste in the environment.

However, the desire and determination of Colombia came out again. At minute 90+6, a corner kick executed by Leicy Santos found the head of Manuela Vanegas, who, in spectacular fashion, scored the goal that sealed the coffee victory, unleashing the euphoria of those attending the Sydney Football stadium.

With this historic victory, the Colombian team has six points and is placed in a privileged position in Group H of the Women’s World Cup. The current leadership allows the Colombian players to calmly face the last match against Morocco.

It may interest you: 23 Colombian athletes have qualified for Paris 2024

In the group classification, Colombia is in first place with 6 points, followed by Germany with 3 points, Morocco also with 3 points and South Korea with no points so far.

This triumph represents a milestone for Colombian women’s soccer and the entire country joins in celebrating and supporting its talented soccer players.

See also  Atratena biography - Chocó7días.com

Colombia’s next match will be against Morocco on August 3 from 5:00 am

You may also like

Thuringia’s Ministry of the Interior expects higher costs...

They arrest a gunman of the 18 Revolutionaries...

American Nurse and Son Kidnapped in Haiti: Urgent...

Perspective. Historical characters rest in the German Cemetery...

Cyclone in Russia dead and injured – DW...

They deliver totally renovated roads in Atiquizaya, Ahuachapán

Russia attacks a command post of the Ukrainian...

Hedefspor Hattingen: When the DJ has to go...

The night beat of Cuenca

Gustavo Bolívar exalts Petro’s position after the capture...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy