With the first weekend of August, the inevitable summer exodus starts, with millions of Italians and tourists who have already started pouring onto the roads and motorways to reach the holiday resorts since Friday 5th. These are the most complicated hours for traffic, with the bulletin turning black and then returning to red starting in the afternoon and throughout Sunday 7. From Friday afternoon, the driving ban for heavy vehicles has begun which, on the weekend, will be able to circulate exclusively at night.

Traffic, which is increasing by the hour along the main routes of the Peninsula, is destined to worsen. The sections concerned are, in a southerly direction, the arteries leading to the holiday resorts, in particular along the Adriatic, Tyrrhenian and Ionian ridges and at the border crossings in the direction of France, Slovenia and Croatia, and out of urban centers and for local travel.

Furthermore, a consistent flow of traffic is expected in the vicinity of urban centers, especially starting from late Sunday afternoon, coinciding with weekend returns.

Due to the new fires in the Karst which, due to the strong wind, carry the flames right towards the Lisert area, Autovie Venete has proceeded to close the entire section of the A4 motorway between Villesse and Sistiana in both directions. The operation was also implemented in order not to further clog the ordinary roads of the Monfalconese area where the traffic of the Lisert flows.

The routes most at risk

The tourist itineraries will obviously be affected by traffic: the A2 “Autostrada del Mediterraneo” which crosses Campania, Basilicata and Calabria; the Jonica and Tirrena Inferiore state roads in Calabria; the A19 Palermo-Catania and A29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo motorways in Sicily; the state road 131 Carlo Felice in Sardinia; the Pontina in Lazio, a particularly busy artery which together with the Appian Way ensures connections between Rome and the tourist resorts of lower Lazio; the E45 which affects Umbria, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and connects the north east with central Italy; the Aurelia (Lazio, Tuscany and Liguria) and Adriatic (Puglia, Molise, Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto lines). Finally, in the north, the motorway junctions in Friuli Venezia Giulia towards the border crossings, the state of Lake Como and Spluga in Lombardy, the state of Val Trebbia in Liguria, the state of Valle D’Aosta and Romea between Emilia Romagna and Veneto. and the SS 51 of Alemagna in Veneto. The situation on the roads will also remain critical over the next three weekends, with a red dot confirmed on the main Italian arteries.