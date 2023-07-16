Home » Hollywood Vampires in Stuttgart: Triumph of the Survivors
Hollywood Vampires in Stuttgart: Triumph of the Survivors

Acclaimed: Johnny Depp in the Schleyerhalle Photo: Lichtgut/Julian Rettig

The Hollywood Vampires thrilled in the Schleyerhalle on Saturday evening: Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry convinced for a good 100 minutes with hard rock and perfectly staged dream dancing.

Johnny Depp originally dropped out of school at 16 to become a rock star. After this project failed early on, it was to take until 2022 before the Hollywood film star, alongside the English guitar hero Jeff Beck, was also given the recognition he was looking for as a musician. After Jeff Beck died six months ago after the end of the acclaimed joint tour, Johnny Depp reactivated his better hobby band Hollywood Vampires and presented a moving Jeff Beck tribute instrumental with Perry on Beck’s original guitar on Saturday evening in Stuttgart’s Schleyerhalle together with his old buddies Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen.

