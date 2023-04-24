Horoscope for Gemini, Cancer, Sagittarius and Pisces

There are only a few days left until the end of April, but during this time many events can take place that will bring success to some people.

According to astrologers, Gemini, Cancer, Sagittarius and Pisces will have the most luck, UNIAN writes.

twins

Gemini will be lucky to solve a problem that has been bothering them for a long time. The stars say that it will be related to the financial component. For example, a large amount of money will be transferred to their account, which will help cover some expenses. They will also be able to feel intangible happiness – they will meet people they have not seen for a long time.

Cancer

Cancers will finally be able to achieve peace of mind. The astrologer says that in the coming days they will be lucky, and they will be able to solve problems that have worried them for a long time. For example, some stage in life will end: studies, divorce proceedings, court proceedings, or Cancers will be fired from a bad job. They will be lucky to find a new one right away!

Sagittarius

Sagittarians will be lucky in all the things they want to start now — it can be a new work project, business, and more. The main thing is to make informed decisions, as well as work hard on everything that depends on you. In difficult moments, it is best to remember what you started for.

Pisces

Pisces will be lucky because they will meet a person close in spirit. It may even be a work colleague whom Pisces has known for a long time, but now they will look at this person completely differently. The stars say that it will be a person of the opposite sex, but the relationship will not be romantic, but friendly.

Read also: Gemini – success in business, Virgo – support from superiors, Aquarians – fruitful self-promotion: horoscope for the day of the Obedient Dog, April 22

9478

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram