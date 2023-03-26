SamsunIn , an attacker injured an unidentified person in the face with a knife.

Samsun Wednesday A person in the district was injured as a result of a knife attack.

Olay, Wednesday town Cay Districtoccurred in. According to the information obtained, a person named YY was injured with a knife on the face of a person whose identity has not yet been determined, on the banks of the Yeşilırmak River at around 23:00.

Citizens in the surrounding area, who saw the person collapsed on the ground in blood, reported the situation to 112. After first aid at the scene, the person Wednesday State Hospitalwhat has been removed. The suspect YY, who fled the scene, was caught in the house where he was hiding by the teams of Çarşamba District Police Department, with the instruction of the Public Prosecutor.

The suspect, who was taken into custody, was arrested by the court on duty.

