Hotel occupancy of 70% is projected in Cuenca on this holiday





Cuenca is located between the preferred cities by tourists for visit on the holiday, which begins today and ends on Sunday, May 28, 2023. The holiday corresponds to the commemoration for the Battle of Pichincha on May 24. However, this non-working day was moved to today.

Juan Pablo Vanegas, president of the Chamber of Tourism of Azuaypointed out that a projected hotel occupancy that exceeds 70%. Although he qualified that there is concern in the tourism sector due to the problems in the road networkto the political situation that the country is going through and the security.

“It’s complicated, this creates a variable situation. (…) Reservations are generally made at the last minute. people drink decisions based on knowing whether or not the road is enabled. Direct reservations are no longer generated”, explained Vanegas.

road

The manager indicated that the guild has met with Dora Ordóñez, undersecretary Zonal 6 of the Ministry of Transport and Public Worksto agree on a contingency plan for this holidaywith the purpose of guaranteeing cleared roads, which allow the arrival of travelers. The plan includes machinery and cleaning, before the possible fall of rocks, in critical points.

He Ministry of Transport and Public Works (MTOP), indicated that it will be active for announce the state of the roads during this holiday of May 24.

Vanegas added that there has been a reduction in flights from Guayaquil and the costs of air tickets are high, which “does not help much in hotel occupancy.” However, the sector has prepared to receive visitors.

Biosecurity and safety measures have been coordinated. securityas protocols with the National Police, Tourism PolicePolice Station, Administration, Interior, Political Headquarters, to keep Cuenca as a safe destination.

Juan Diego Fajardo, general manager of the hotel ‘The Brotherhood Pub-House’, indicated that occupancy in your establishment was 80% yesterday and by the weekend it will reach 100%. The executive stressed that the security remains as a “strong point” for Cuenca.

“We hope to have influx of public from the Coast and the Sierra. We have the roads open, previously the road closure had harmed us, especially in Carnival, but now we are already receiving travelers ”, he indicated.

Tourist attractions

to enjoy this holidayCuenca has variety of scenic attractionsnight tourism and gastronomyaspects that attract nationals and foreigners who visit the city, one of the preferred destinations, according to data from the Tourism Foundation for Cuenca.

Among the alternatives are the ‘rooftops‘ in restaurants, which offer a panoramic view of the city; the route of the cathedrals, where you can discover the tangible and intangible heritage of churches; he Pumapung Museumor, which keeps the history from the Cañari, Inca era and the present.

He Mirador de Turi, an obligatory step for those who wish to enjoy the view from this balcony of Cuenca.

The Cajas National Park, where you can do sport fishing and hikes.

Baños parish, zone of inns with spas and hot springs medicinal. Here you can enjoy the so-called ‘beauty trips’ or health and beauty trips.

Another option is to tour the rural parishes and Azuayan cantons with their picturesque landscapes. Between them, smallnesswhich will begin its festivities this weekend for the 145 years of parochialization with gastronomy, sports and an artistic show.

the canton Turmericwhich celebrates its Marian festivities, organizes the IV Festival of Bands, which will take place on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. in the Central Plaza. (PNH)-(I)

“We have visited Guayaquil to promote Cuenca (…) We have had meetings with the mayor Cristian Zamora and the support he will give to tourism for future reactivation is important.” Juan Pablo Vanegas. President of the Chamber of Tourism of Azuay.

220

Hotels with a capacity of 10,000 beds are available in Cuenca for national and foreign travelers.

GIVEN

For this holiday, despite the fact that it is a national commemoration date, the VAT reduction from 12% to 8% for tourist services does not apply.