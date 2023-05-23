How dangerous is the Popocatépetl volcano? | Knowledge & Environment | DW

The Popocatépetl volcano lives up to its name: In the Aztec language Nahuatl, it means “smoking mountain”. In the past few days, it has repeatedly emitted ash, steam and gas. the inside Central Mexico Located between Mexico City and Puebla, Popocatépetl is considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world, as an estimated 25 million people live within a radius of 100 kilometers. The Mexican civil protection announced the warning level “yellow phase three” on Sunday.

The Mexican early warning system for volcanic activity works in principle like a traffic light and has the colors green, yellow and red, explains Hugo Delgado, a researcher at the Institute of Geophysics at UNAM, in an interview with DW before the current warning level was increased.

According to Delgado, the yellow stage consists of three phases. In the second, for example, the maintenance of the emergency shelters and the inspection of the emergency exits and evacuation routes begin. In the current third yellow phase, civil defense forces are deployed with the support of the army and the population begins to prepare for a possible evacuation. Food, blankets and beds are also provided for the various accommodations. The evacuation begins in the red stage.

The Popocatépetl, one of the most active volcanoes in Mexico, has been particularly lively for days. Lava eruptions of this magnitude were last observed in 2020.

On Monday, a column of smoke about 1,600 meters high could be seen above the crater of the volcano, which lies between Mexico City and Puebla. Due to persistent ash rain, there were numerous flight cancellations and delays at the airport in Mexico City, Puebla Airport will remain closed for the time being.

More than 7,000 soldiers are deployed in the vicinity of the volcano, which is around 85 kilometers south-east of Mexico City. Braving the poor visibility, they patrol the ash-covered streets of affected communities. They stand by for possible evacuations should the current "yellow phase 3" warning level be raised to "red" alert level.

Like many cities in the region, Atlixco is also exposed to the ash rain. About 25 million people live within a radius of 100 kilometers around the volcano. In 40 cities and towns in the state of Puebla, there have been no lessons in schools since Friday due to the ash smog.

With masks and hoods, these inhabitants of Atlixco try to protect themselves against the volcanic ash. The lack of fresh air for days is increasingly burdening the residents of the region.

The current eruption period of Popocatépetl has lasted since 2005. Periodically, the volcano ejects ash, lava and smoke, like here in 2013, seen from the town of San Damian Texoloc. For years, there has been a twelve-kilometer restricted zone around the more than 5,400-meter-high volcano in the otherwise densely populated region.

The experts at the National Authority for Disaster Prevention currently assume that the eruptions will be limited. Dozens of scientists track every movement of the volcano during periods of increased activity using complex monitoring systems based on cameras and special sensors.



Is there imminent danger?

After a long period of inactivity, Popocatépetl has been active again since 1994 and has repeatedly shown phases of increased activity since then, explains Thomas Walter, geologist and volcanologist at the GeoForschungszentrum Potsdam. But in his opinion, the greatest danger for the population does not come from the Popocatépetl, but from the monogenetic volcanic field on which the capital, Mexico City, is built. A monogenetic field typically contains between ten and a hundred volcanoes. “But that doesn’t mean that there will be a volcanic eruption tomorrow. We don’t know,” said the volcanologist.

Walter was in Mexico several times and was involved in research projects on several Mexican volcanoes, including the second largest volcano in Mexico at 5452 meters, the Popocatépetl.

Increased activity since the 1990s

On December 21, 1994, Popocatépetl produced the first ash emissions in 70 years after a year of increasing seismic activity and sulfur dioxide emissions. Several towns on the northeastern flank of the volcano were immediately evacuated, but most residents were allowed to return after a week.

Episodic low-altitude ash eruptions continued through 1995. In March 1996 a new round of activity began with increasing ash emissions and the growth of a lava dome in the summit crater. An April 30, 1996 eruption killed five climbers who ignored warnings to stay away from the mountain.

Under satellite observation

The increased activity of Popocatépetl is not entirely surprising, according to the German researcher Thomas Walter: “It is one of the most continuously active volcanoes that we know of and is accordingly observed very closely.” This thorough observation includes not only the usual cameras and seismometers, but also two German earth observation satellites: TerraSAR-X and TanDEM-X.

“We were able to look into the crater from above with these satellites and noticed that the ground had been rising and sinking regularly for about two or three years,” says Walter. Viewed from the side, the volcano would always look the same, but viewed from above, the multiply nested craters and their movement can be observed very well.

Volcanic “bombs” in the night – impressive, but rather harmless

Glowing bullets in the night

According to the volcanologist, what can currently be observed particularly well in Mexico are the so-called “volcanic bombs”. These are particles with a diameter of more than 64 mm that are ejected from the volcano. Especially at night, these glowing missiles create an impressive natural spectacle. Because of their relatively high weight, these particles fall to the ground in the immediate vicinity of the Popocatépetl and therefore cause relatively little damage.

“These events already show that the Popocatépetl is currently much more explosive and that you have to be more vigilant at the moment. You shouldn’t downplay the activity, but you don’t have to stir up panic either,” says the Potsdam volcanologist.