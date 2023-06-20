How e-cars and heat pumps should be integrated into the power grid

From 2024, the Federal Network Agency will issue new rules for the quick and safe integration of controllable consumer devices such as wall boxes and heat pumps into the power grid. These rules have now been published for consultation and are expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter.

In the future, network operators should no longer be able to refuse or delay the connection of wall boxes and heat pumps because of a possible overload. In return, the local grid operator can temporarily “dim” the power consumption of the devices if there is a risk of overload. A minimum output must always be available so that heat pumps can be operated and electric cars can continue to be charged. The Federal Network Agency assumes that such interventions will only have to take place very rarely. Complete shutdowns of controllable consumption devices should no longer be permitted in the future.

At the same time, network fees for wall boxes and heat pumps are falling. The network operators should offer different price models, on the basis of which electricity suppliers can then offer different electricity tariffs. This includes a flat-rate discount on network charges, which is between 110 and 190 euros per year, depending on the network area. Optionally, the network charges can also vary over time. The Federal Network Agency’s concept envisages that network operators will in future be able to set time windows with three price levels for their network charges every calendar year. Another variant provides that the user can also claim a reduction in the working price by 60 percent, from which heat pumps in particular would benefit.

Power grids have to be made fit

Charging devices for electric cars and heat pumps have a higher output than most household appliances and often also have a higher simultaneous power requirement. The local low-voltage grids cannot accommodate a large new number of wall boxes and heat pumps everywhere. The networks must therefore be optimized, digitized and expanded quickly.

