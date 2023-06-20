I believe that many people’s expectations for the so-called smart speakers should still hope to be able to intuitively use the voice assistant to control the voice, so that they can play various audio and multimedia content installed on the mobile phone at any time, right? Now it seems that with the release of the new generation of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, Apple will also officially open up devices that work with HomePod, which can directly play the supported App content installed on the device through intuitive voice commands. Continue reading Bought HomePod only to find that there are too few music apps supported? The next iOS 17 will help provide more extensive support for third-party audio playback.

▲Image source: 9to5Mac

Bought a HomePod only to find that there are too few supported music apps?The next iOS 17 will help provide wider support for third-party audio playback

Although HomePod and HomePod mini have basically only supported Apple’s own Apple Music since their launch, they have extended the support of music services to services such as KKBOX, allowing services including music, Podcasts, and audiobooks to be set as HomePod’s Preset services are accessed with Siri voice commands for playback.

Although pressing through the mobile phone interface can also broadcast on HomePod through AirPlay, and even the subsequent HomePod can also support the intuitive playback function that is close to transferring audio.

However, I believe that many people’s expectations for the so-called smart speakers should still hope to be able to intuitively use the voice assistant to control the voice, so that they can play various audio and multimedia content installed on the mobile phone at any time, right? Now it seems that with the release of the new generation of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, Apple will also officially open the support for devices that work with HomePod to directly play the audio content of the device through intuitive voice commands.

Hmm… I know the above description sounds like a mouthful.

Simply put, when HomePod is used with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 devices. If what you want to play is not currently supported by HomePod, but you have already installed audio content in the App on your phone and tablet. In the future, you will simply have to speak commands to HomePod. There will be a corresponding request for accessing Siri between the smart speaker and the smart device, allowing you to complete it easily. In the past, you had to choose to use AirPlay on the device to transfer to the HomePod to play the content in the mobile phone.

▲Image source: Apple

Compared with the past, developers have to wait for the API of HomePod to use the audio multimedia service on Apple’s smart speakers. In the future, as long as the relevant apps on iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 support the SiriKit API, the Siri interface on the device can respond to the content of the app on the mobile phone or tablet device that the user requests HomePod to access and play through the Siri interface.

In short, the number of applications that can quickly start playback through voice commands will increase instantly due to this change.

In addition to the original music, podcasts and audiobooks, the audio application category also adds playback support for meditation apps. And it supports all playback voice commands that can be issued on iOS / iPadOS. Foreign media cited the Spotify service, which is not currently supported natively. After the support of the new system, because Spotify supports SiriKit on the iPhone. Therefore, when asking Siri on HomePod to play music from the Spotify app, HomePod will automatically forward the request to Siri on nearby iOS and iPadOS devices for AirPlay playback.

To be honest, although compared to the native support on the HomePod, it seems that it is not cool enough to confirm through the mobile phone. But before HomePod can accommodate more third-party services, it should be a good way to support third-party applications. In the future, if you have the opportunity to download and install the public beta version, you can try it out and see how it works.

