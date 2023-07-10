How is Huila in DD: HH?

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, in Huila there have been five indirect actions or violations of human rights and IHL. While in the departments of Nariño there were eight, Antioquia there were, Putumayo there were six, while in Cauca there were five.

By: Gloria Camargo

In the midst of the bilateral ceasefire decreed by the National Government at the beginning of this year, the Segunda Marquetalia and the Central General Staff, dissident groups of the Farc, have carried out a series of violent actions that have affected human rights and the International human right.

During the period between May 19 and June 18, 2023, a total of 48 indirect actions by these illegal groups were registered.

This is how it was established in the bulletin “Defense monitoring, DD situation. H H. and IHL, ceasefires decreed for three illegal armed groups: Segunda Marquetalia, Central Staff of the former Farc and Conqueror Self-Defense Forces of the Sierra Nevada (ACSN)”, prepared by the Ombudsman’s Office.

The document revealed that despite the fact that there was only one warlike confrontation between the public forces and the Jacobo Arenas Western Bloc, belonging to the Central General Staff, in Andes, Nariño, “both dissident groups continue their actions and confront other organizations, perpetrating threats, homicides and forced recruitment of children and adolescents, among other actions”.

The organization added that in the same way it has been possible to establish that “the illegal armed groups maintain the interest of expanding into the territories and seizing or maintaining territorial and social control, which generates more violence and the risk of exacerbating the affectations of the rights of the communities”.

Carlos Camargo Assis, the Ombudsman, expressed his concern about these events.

Concern persists

The persistence of these violent actions by the dissident groups of the Farc poses a challenge for the National Government and questions the effectiveness of the ceasefire.

Despite the efforts made to reach peace agreements and promote the reintegration of ex-combatants, it seems evident that some sectors of these dissidences continue to be committed to violence and illegality.

Among the points that stand out the most is the forced recruitment of minors, which has been described by the Ombudsman as “particularly alarming”, since it violates their fundamental rights and perpetuates a cycle of violence and conflict.

against rights

During the period between May 19 and June 18, 2023, numerous indirect actions or violations of human rights and International Humanitarian Law have been registered in various departments of Colombia.

The departments most affected by these violations are Nariño, Antioquia, Putumayo, Cauca, Huila, Arauca, Casanare, Valle del Cauca, Guaviare, Meta, Caquetá, Córdoba and Boyacá.

These illegal armed groups continue to show interest in expanding into the territories and maintaining territorial and social control, which generates an increase in the levels of violence and puts the rights of local communities at serious risk, as has been indicated by the Ombudsman. from town.

The Ombudsman’s report also highlights some clashes that occurred between groups outside the law.

One of them took place between the 4th Front of the Farc dissidents, in collaboration with the ELN, and the Clan del Golfo in El Bagre, Antioquia, at the end of May. Another confrontation took place between the Dagoberto Ramos Front of the Central General Staff of the Farc dissidents and the ELN guerrillas in Silvia, Cauca, on June 1.

In addition to these direct confrontations, other indirect actions have been reported that also represent a violation of human rights.

Among them is the murder of a peace signatory in Vista Hermosa, Meta, on May 20. The Central General Staff is also attributed the murder of an inhabitant of the Guacamayas inspection, in San Vicente del Caguan, Caquetá, on that same date.

Illegal armed groups have also resorted to the use of explosive devices, the forced obligation of residents to attend meetings, the installation of banners, the delivery of bulletins, and the sending of videos with intimidating messages or those related to armed groups.

“These actions constitute a clear violation of International Humanitarian Law and demonstrate that despite the ceasefire decreed by the National Government, these illegal armed groups continue to operate and represent a threat to the security and rights of the civilian population,” the statement said. entity.

Advocacy monitoring

On the other hand, in Bulletin 5, which covers the period from April 19 to May 18, the Ombudsman’s Office, presented at least 17 events that compromise the rights to life, integrity, security and freedom of the population civil. The majority of the dissident Factions of the EMC of the FARC (11 actions) and the Segunda Marquetalia (4 actions) are responsible for these events.

“It is also highlighted that there are acts against the population of which there are no indications of authorship, but which occurred in the regions where at least two groups operate that have a ceasefire decree in force.”

The actions were concentrated in the departments of Caquetá (3), Cauca (3), Nariño (3), Valle del Cauca (1), Arauca (2), Cundinamarca (2), Tolima (1), Meta (1) and Putumayo (1).

However, there is also a record of various actions against peace in the department of Huila, but on different dates.

Neiva, Tello and Baraya:

Members of the dissident factions of the FARC have again generated concern in different regions of Colombia. This time, on April 2, 2023, they distributed a pamphlet establishing rules of coexistence, or what they call “guidelines for good living in communities.” The document imposes strict measures and seeks to regulate various aspects of daily life in the areas under its influence.

One of the main provisions of the pamphlet is the obligation to license all the inhabitants of these areas. In addition, specific rules are established for visitors, restricting mobility during night hours.

Likewise, the use of helmets for motorcyclists and the use of dark or tinted windows in vehicles is prohibited. These measures seek, according to the document, to guarantee security and avoid impunity in the region.

The pamphlet also emphasizes the importance of ornamentation activities, road repair and signaling in the sidewalks and populated centers. In addition, censuses are ordered by villages, in order to have an accurate record of the population.

Similarly, the sale and consumption of psychoactive substances is prohibited, as part of its strategy to combat drug trafficking in the area.

One of the most worrying aspects of this document is the institution of a “second instance” system to resolve conflicts.

In the event that the conciliation committees of the boards or villages cannot remedy the conflicts, the dissident factions assume the role of “second instance.” This measure generates concern among the population, since it may imply parallel justice and the consolidation of arbitrary power.

The impact of these norms was evident between April 3 and 12, when the presidents of Community Action Boards, signatories of the Peace Agreement, members of cooperatives made up of ex-combatants, community leaders and local peasant organizations were summoned to the Baraya municipality.

During this socialization, the legal representative of the Multiactive Agricultural Cooperative for Peace (COOAGROPAZ) was pointed out as responsible for the presence of the dissident faction known as “Second Marquetalia” in the area.

These events have generated concern and discomfort among the population, which sees its freedom and the application of the norms established in the Peace Agreement threatened. In addition, on April 14, members of these dissident factions left graffiti on the walls of homes and the San Andrés Tello Educational Institution, as well as on the municipal ESE ambulance. This act of vandalism took place in the township of San Andrés, municipality of Tello, which shows the presence and operational capacity of these groups.

