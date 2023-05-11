Home » How much does the Ferrari that crashed on the Medellín – Bogotá highway cost?
How much does the Ferrari that crashed on the Medellín – Bogotá highway cost?

Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and the ‘supercoche’

According to the official Ferrari page, the SF90 the name of the car synthesizes the true meaning of everything that has been achieved in terms of performance. The reference to the 90th anniversary of the creation of Scuderia Ferrari underlines the strong link that has always existed between track and road in all Ferraris. In addition to a brilliant commitment to the most advanced technologies developed in Maranello, the SF90 Stradale is also the perfect demonstration of how Ferrari immediately transfers the knowledge and skills it acquires in competition to all its cars.

The SF90 Stradale is the first Ferrari with PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) architecture to see its internal combustion engine integrated with three electric motors, two of which are independent and located on the front axle, with the third at the rear, between the engine and the gearbox.

The internal combustion engine, gearbox, turbocharged air, battery and electric motors, inverters, charging systems and brakes need cooling. Meticulous attention was paid to the design of the engine compartment, which houses both the usual combustion engine systems internal that generate temperatures of almost 900 ° C, such as electronic components highly sensitive to temperature.

