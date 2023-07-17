Home » How should a virtuoso play when he is 76 years old? Gidon Kremer performed it to a sold-out hall in Bratislava
It was Sunday evening, but the Great Concert Hall of the Slovak Radio was completely full. This means that more than 500 people sat there and listened to the classics attentively for almost two hours. And not just any, mostly music of the 20th century and contemporary authors.

Unbelievable.

That a world-famous violinist sells out a concert in Bratislava is not so surprising. Latvian violinist Gidon Kremer came to Slovakia as part of the Viva musica! with the ensemble Kremerata Baltica. The main message is that it was a great lesson in both music and life perspective and humility.

Night transformation

At first it looked like it was going to be a rather sad evening. Musical virtuosos have much longer careers than professional athletes, but age catches up with them too. Gidon Kremer is 76 years old and is already a completely different performer than when he studied with David Oistrach and collected awards in elite violin competitions.

He opened his Bratislava evening with Haydn. His music is bright and playful, often used to entertain musicians. It was exactly like that now. In the Concerto for violin, piano and orchestra no. 6 in F major, however

