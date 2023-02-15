As an additional benefit for those who are selected in the calls for the Scholarship Credit Program that grants up to USD 50,000 for master’s and doctoral degrees abroad, COLFUTURO announced that it has signed 129 agreements with international universities of high academic level that grant up to 100 percent of scholarship in their tuition, value stipulated by each entity, to the beneficiaries of the Foundation.

These scholarships are offered by universities in North America (United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, Belgium, Spain, Finland, France, Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland and the European Union), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand), Asia (Singapore) and Latin America (Costa Rica and Ecuador).

“The objective of COLFUTURO is to facilitate the training of Colombian professionals with academic excellence in the best universities in the world, for this reason we not only give them support of up to USD 50,000 for tuition, insurance, living expenses, passage and installation expenses, rather, we look for agreements with the best universities to give them an additional benefit”, explained Jerónimo Castro, its executive director.

Professionals who finance themselves with COLFUTURO have the opportunity to receive forgiveness of up to 80% of their credit depending on the decisions they make at the end of their studies. If they return to Colombia and remain in the country for 3 years, they could obtain the maximum forgiveness of the requested amount, meeting the following requirements:

20% if they graduate from MBA studies, Masters in Administration and Law.

40% if they graduate from the rest of the study areas, or from the doctorate financed by COLFUTURO.

20% if they work full-time as public officials, as teachers or researchers in a full-time educational institution (10% in the first year, 5% in the second year and 5% in the third year).

20% if they work outside of Bogotá and its metropolitan area (10% in the first year, 5% in the second year and 5% in the third year).

To apply for these scholarships that COLFUTURO has signed, the professional must be a beneficiary of the Credit Scholarship Program. The Foundation sends the university the list of people who are going to study at said entity and it is the Foundation that decides to whom it grants these discounts.

Currently, the Foundation is carrying out webinars informative so that Colombians know in which universities, through COLFUTURO, they can access 100% scholarships. To schedule you can check the event calendar at www.colfuturo.org.

“With these agreements we seek that our beneficiaries have more resources to finance their studies at the best universities in the world and that, in this way, they have the possibility of living a multicultural experience that enriches them, their families and the country”, Castro noted.

Source: Colfuturo

