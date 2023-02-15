Home News Government prepares citizen income for one million pesos, every 2 months, for vulnerable households – news
News

Government prepares citizen income for one million pesos, every 2 months, for vulnerable households – news

by admin
Government prepares citizen income for one million pesos, every 2 months, for vulnerable households – news

As an additional benefit for those who are selected in the calls for the Scholarship Credit Program that grants up to USD 50,000 for master’s and doctoral degrees abroad, COLFUTURO announced that it has signed 129 agreements with international universities of high academic level that grant up to 100 percent of scholarship in their tuition, value stipulated by each entity, to the beneficiaries of the Foundation.

These scholarships are offered by universities in North America (United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, Belgium, Spain, Finland, France, Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland and the European Union), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand), Asia (Singapore) and Latin America (Costa Rica and Ecuador).

“The objective of COLFUTURO is to facilitate the training of Colombian professionals with academic excellence in the best universities in the world, for this reason we not only give them support of up to USD 50,000 for tuition, insurance, living expenses, passage and installation expenses, rather, we look for agreements with the best universities to give them an additional benefit”, explained Jerónimo Castro, its executive director.

Professionals who finance themselves with COLFUTURO have the opportunity to receive forgiveness of up to 80% of their credit depending on the decisions they make at the end of their studies. If they return to Colombia and remain in the country for 3 years, they could obtain the maximum forgiveness of the requested amount, meeting the following requirements:

  • 20% if they graduate from MBA studies, Masters in Administration and Law.
  • 40% if they graduate from the rest of the study areas, or from the doctorate financed by COLFUTURO.
  • 20% if they work full-time as public officials, as teachers or researchers in a full-time educational institution (10% in the first year, 5% in the second year and 5% in the third year).
  • 20% if they work outside of Bogotá and its metropolitan area (10% in the first year, 5% in the second year and 5% in the third year).
See also  In Guaviare, the abuser of a minor who was captured in Meta tried to hide – news

To apply for these scholarships that COLFUTURO has signed, the professional must be a beneficiary of the Credit Scholarship Program. The Foundation sends the university the list of people who are going to study at said entity and it is the Foundation that decides to whom it grants these discounts.

Currently, the Foundation is carrying out webinars informative so that Colombians know in which universities, through COLFUTURO, they can access 100% scholarships. To schedule you can check the event calendar at www.colfuturo.org.

“With these agreements we seek that our beneficiaries have more resources to finance their studies at the best universities in the world and that, in this way, they have the possibility of living a multicultural experience that enriches them, their families and the country”, Castro noted.

Source: Colfuturo

You may also like

They capture a miner investigated for paying salary...

Alliance between the Farc and the ELN to...

The Formula that managed to stop the feared...

Does Westcol have a new love? She is...

“Petro cannot turn his back on Cesar”

Detention caused riot in Guachené

Leukemia remains the leading cause of death in...

The ‘crazy’ does not go away! Strong breezes...

The opposition in Neiva marches normally

Several Major Issues in Current Economic Work- Qiushi.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy